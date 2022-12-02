How to watch LeBron James vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Lakers vs. Bucks Friday NBA game

The Lakers' patience to find the ideal trade to move Russell Westbrook could pay off in the near future. While he is finding his footing as a reserve in his second year in LA, Westbrook and his expiring $47 million contract remain at the center of trade rumors, which have linked him to the Pacers, Spurs and Hornets. As mentioned on ESPN's Zach Lowe's "Lowe Post" podcast, members of the Lakers brass have had preliminary discussions about the idea of sending Westbrook to the Bulls in exchange for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, but nothing has come close to materializing.

2 DAYS AGO