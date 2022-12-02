ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to watch LeBron James vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Lakers vs. Bucks Friday NBA game

By Jordan Greer
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Warriors star Stephen Curry sends internet into meltdown with five consecutive full court makes

Watching Stephen Curry bury 3-pointers from absurd range is nothing new for NBA fans, with his status as the greatest shooter of all time cemented. With seemingly every major shooting record to his name, Curry's ability to shoot from anywhere on the court has terrorized NBA defenses for the better part of a decade, not to mention the crowd he draws just to watch him hit warm-up shots pregame.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers vs. Wizards: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Lakers are coming off their biggest win in recent memory, as they defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Los Angeles put up 133 points against the NBA’s top-ranked defense behind another dominant performance from Anthony Davis, who had a super-efficient 44 points.
ng-sportingnews.com

Lakers trade rumors: Los Angeles had 'internal discussions' about Russell Westbrook for Bulls' DeMar DeRozan package

The Lakers' patience to find the ideal trade to move Russell Westbrook could pay off in the near future. While he is finding his footing as a reserve in his second year in LA, Westbrook and his expiring $47 million contract remain at the center of trade rumors, which have linked him to the Pacers, Spurs and Hornets. As mentioned on ESPN's Zach Lowe's "Lowe Post" podcast, members of the Lakers brass have had preliminary discussions about the idea of sending Westbrook to the Bulls in exchange for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, but nothing has come close to materializing.
Yardbarker

Wizards Hosting The LA Lakers

The Washington Wizards are hosting the LA Lakers this evening. This is a game MANY people had circled on their calendars, including the Washington Wizards. This is the team Kyle Kuzma went to war with and won a championship in one of the most difficult NBA Seasons ever. Playing in the NBA Bubble during in the midst of Covid was not easy for anyone. What really made it hard was all of the emotions since that was the year one of the NBA Greats, Kobe Bean Bryant, unexpectedly passed away.
ng-sportingnews.com

Boxing schedule 2023: Dates, division, location for best upcoming fights

Following a boxing schedule in 2022 that featured great fights like Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano and Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, 2023 is looking to continue the momentum. Like the previous year, there is a lot to be excited about in boxing. Major title fights will take place that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy