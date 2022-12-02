ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Fields Goes Through Full Practice

Chances improved the Chicago Bears could have QB Justin Fields back this week against Green Bay after he went through a full practice for the first time since a left shoulder injury.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford goes on IR, likely ending season

The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve Saturday, likely ending his season. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. He has already missed two of the past three games and he now will have to miss at least three additional games. With the defending Super Bowl champions sitting at 3-8, it would make...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, 'good chance' season over

A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Sunday night. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, landed on injured reserve and was ruled out for the NFC West game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Asked Sunday night if Stafford was done for the season, McVay said there was a "good chance." ...
Drew Brees struck by lightning? Just a marketing ploy

Retired NFL great Drew Brees is just fine and the center of an apparent marketing ploy that had social media humming on Friday. Reports emerged overnight that Brees apparently had been stuck by lightning while filming a promotion for PointsBet USA in Venezuela. Grainy video was posted to Twitter that showed a film crew, with Brees on a television monitor, scurrying about with thunder heard in the background and lightning in the area. After a loud clap of thunder, the video went dark. ...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Colorado names Deion Sanders next coach

Colorado named Deion Sanders its new head coach Saturday night. Sanders, 55, led Jackson State to the SWAC Championship earlier Saturday over Southern, culminating a 27-5 record in three seasons. "There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," Colorado...
