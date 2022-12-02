Bears Cornerback Jaylon Johnson Knew What to Expect

Related
Photos: Packers beat Bears at Soldier Field
Green Bay's record rises to 5-8 after the 28-19 victory over Chicago.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Passing Bears for No 1 All Time in Wins
Aaron Rodgers continued his mastery of the Chicago Bears as the Green Bay Packers earned a 28-19 victory for the 787th victory in franchise history.
Bears and Packers: Who Wins and Why
The Chicago Bears see something different as they run up against a Green Bay Packers team with problems, and both teams are using injured quarterbacks.
Packers Grab Divisional Win Over Bears On Sunday
Drew and Mark recap the win for the Green Bay Packers over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in the NFL.
Bears Seek Solution to Their Aaron Rodgers Problem
The Chicago Bears might need to beat Aaron Rodgers to restore their rivalry with the Packers but it's never easy and even harder when they're as shorthanded as this week.
Ravens expect QB Lamar Jackson to miss 'days to weeks'
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is out, but his season is not over. Jackson sprained his left knee in the first quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the injury is not season-ending. "It's a knee, but it's not a season-ending type of knee (injury)," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be a number of days to weeks. We'll see. We'll see if he can go back...
USC QB Caleb Williams plays on after 'popping' hamstring
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, played the last three quarters of the Pac-12 championship game against Utah on Friday despite sustaining a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Williams got hurt on a 59-yard run late in the first quarter on a drive that gave USC a 14-3 lead in Las Vegas. The advantage grew to 17-3 in the second quarter but the Utes (10-3) turned it around and wound up winning 47-24, knocking the fourth-ranked Trojans...
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) carted off, out for game vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room after the team's opening drive Sunday with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was initially listed as questionable to return, but the Niners downgraded him to out during the second quarter. The injury adds to the quarterback concerns for the 49ers, who lost Trey Lance for the season during San Francisco's second game. Lance subsequently underwent surgery for his own...
Drew Brees struck by lightning? Just a marketing ploy
Retired NFL great Drew Brees is just fine and the center of an apparent marketing ploy that had social media humming on Friday. Reports emerged overnight that Brees apparently had been stuck by lightning while filming a promotion for PointsBet USA in Venezuela. Grainy video was posted to Twitter that showed a film crew, with Brees on a television monitor, scurrying about with thunder heard in the background and lightning in the area. After a loud clap of thunder, the video went dark. ...
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on the field prior a game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys prepare blitz for Odell Beckham Jr. visit
With more salary cap space, wins and warm winter days than the New York Giants, the Cowboys are emerging as the leaders in the pursuit of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. A drumbeat that began with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighing the idea in a radio interview grew to a full ensemble with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott joining in the Dallas chorus singing Beckham's praises. ...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford clears concussion protocol, will sit vs. Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol but will sit out Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Sean McVay said on Friday. It will be the second consecutive game and third this season that Stafford misses. John Wolford will start at quarterback against Seattle and Bryce Perkins will be the backup. ...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Colorado names Deion Sanders next coach
Colorado named Deion Sanders its new head coach Saturday night. Sanders, 55, led Jackson State to the SWAC Championship earlier Saturday over Southern, culminating a 27-5 record in three seasons. "There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," Colorado...
Bills shut down Patriots' offense in one-sided win
Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass., in a rematch of an AFC wild-card game last season. Allen completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards to lead the Bills (9-3) to their third straight win. James Cook rushed for a game-high 64 yards on 14 carries, and Stefon Diggs had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. ...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is helped to his feet by center Tyler Linderbaum (64) after being sacked by the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0