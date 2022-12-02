Justin Fields Goes Through Full Practice

Related
NFL Week 14 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 14 NFL games
NFL Week 14 starts with the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. It concludes with the New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Passing Bears for No 1 All Time in Wins
Aaron Rodgers continued his mastery of the Chicago Bears as the Green Bay Packers earned a 28-19 victory for the 787th victory in franchise history.
Does Packers WR Christian Watson Feel Unstoppable?
Packers rookie WR Christian Watson has scored eight touchdowns the last four games, including the clincher vs. Chicago.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, 'good chance' season over
A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Sunday night. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, landed on injured reserve and was ruled out for the NFC West game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Asked Sunday night if Stafford was done for the season, McVay said there was a "good chance." ...
Drew Brees struck by lightning? Just a marketing ploy
Retired NFL great Drew Brees is just fine and the center of an apparent marketing ploy that had social media humming on Friday. Reports emerged overnight that Brees apparently had been stuck by lightning while filming a promotion for PointsBet USA in Venezuela. Grainy video was posted to Twitter that showed a film crew, with Brees on a television monitor, scurrying about with thunder heard in the background and lightning in the area. After a loud clap of thunder, the video went dark. ...
No to pro: Jim Harbaugh plans to 'enthusiastically' coach Michigan in 2023
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shot down rumors he was ready to consider the "right opportunity" in the NFL. Harbaugh, 19-1 against Big Ten competition since he took at pay cut to return as Wolverines head coach before the 2021 season, has No. 2-ranked Michigan back in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan beat Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday to earn a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. ...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
