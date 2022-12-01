ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Adele Shares Passionate Kiss With Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Concert As He Remains 'By Her Side' During Las Vegas Residency

Go easy on us, Adele!The famed singer shared a heartwarming moment with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, on the opening night of Weekends with Adele, her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.As Adele belted out her hit song "When We Were Young" on Friday, November 19, the 34-year-old strolled through the crowd and paused in front of Paul for an intimate display of affection.ADELE ALLEGEDLY THROWS 'HISSY FIT' OVER CAESARS PALACE ACCOMMODATIONS, OPTS TO STAY AT THE WYNN AMID VEGAS RESIDENCYAs seen in a viral TikTok video, the sports agent reached his hand out to grab his girlfriend's, who then leaned...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Extends Las Vegas Residency With 16 New Dates

It has been a good year to be a Miranda Lambert fan. She released her latest album, Palomino in May. Additionally, Lambert teamed up with Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour. In September, the Texas native kicked off her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas. Originally, Miranda Lambert planned to...
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!

Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
talentrecap.com

Donny Osmond Talks About Extended Las Vegas Residency, Teases Rap Song

The Masked Singer star Donny Osmond has recently opened about the extension of his solo residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also gave a sneak peek of his rap song, which he calls Donny rap-ography. Donny Osmond’s Las Vegas Residency is Extended. Even at the age of 64, Donny...
Distractify

Corey Harrison From 'Pawn Stars' Has Faced Legal Trouble in the Past

As one of the leading cast members on Pawn Stars for the show's entire duration, Corey Harrison is the definition of a bonafide reality star. Alongside his father, Rick Harrison, his late grandfather, Richard "The Old Man" Harrison, and his best friend Austin "Chumlee" Russell, Corey has helped make Pawn Stars a beloved and informative program that delights millions of viewers to this day.
CMT

Carrie Underwood Announces Return Of Her Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood wrapped the first leg of her “Denim and Rhinestones” Tour before Thanksgiving and now she’s revealed she’s headed back to continue her residency in Las Vegas after she completes the tour next year. Underwood launched her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World...
NME

Jack Harlow announces 2023 Las Vegas residency

Jack Harlow has announced a Las Vegas residency for spring 2023. The rapper will be taking over Resorts World’s Zouk Nightclub for his ‘First Class’ residency on March 18 and May 27, 2023 after performing there earlier this year. “I had a great time performing at Zouk...
Outsider.com

ABC Announces New Special Honoring Reba McEntire

ABC is devoting a special hour to honor country music queen Reba McEntire. Call it a holiday gift for her fans. The special is ‘Superstar: Reba McEntire.’ You can’t argue with the title. It’ll air Dec. 8th. ABC stacked the hour with other country music stars telling their own Reba anecdotes to give a 360-degree view of the 67-year-old from McAlester, Okla.
