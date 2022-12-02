Read full article on original website
WWMT
Michigan plays TCU in College Football Playoff
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan Wolverines are headed to the College Football Playoff for the second time in school history, and in back-to-back seasons under head football coach Jim Harbaugh. The announcement came Sunday that Michigan will play Texas Christian University, Dec. 31 in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in...
WWMT
Northwestern beats No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten opener
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Boo Buie scored 20 points and Northwestern beat No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Sunday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Chase Audige added 15 points and Ty Berry had 13 for Northwestern (6-2), which ended a two-game losing streak. “Needless to...
