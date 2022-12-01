Read full article on original website
literock973.com
Ithaca Common Council to vote on permanent police chief
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca may soon have a permanent police chief. John Joly has reportedly been selected by Acting Mayor Laura Lewis to serve as police chief, a position he’s held on an interim basis since April 2021. Joly was one of three finalists for the job.
literock973.com
Ithaca’s gas prices fall, diesel prices rise
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices continue to fall across New York and in the Southern Tier. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s gas price this morning is three cents lower than last week. The average is $3.76. New York’s gas price averages at $3.70, down nine cents from a week ago.
literock973.com
“12 Days of Giftmas”
Dave and Jen are giving YOU the gifts this holiday season!. They’re giving away $50 and $100 gift cards to American Crafts by Robbie Dein on the downtown Ithaca Commons!. From pottery, jewelry, woodwork, glass you’ll find hundreds of unique, one-of-a-kind items for everyone on your gift list!
literock973.com
Deputies searching for two men in Newfield shooting incident
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are wanted for firing shots Friday night in Newfield. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says two men were throwing trash from their Jeep to the side of the road when a passerby pulled up behind them and asked questions. The victim told...
