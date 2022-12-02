Read full article on original website
L'Oréal USA Appoints Chief Transformation Officer
L’Oréal USA appointed Rahquel Purcell as the chief transformation officer for L’Oréal’s North America Zone. Purcell is the first-ever executive to hold this position in the region, where she will lead the newly formed North America Transformation Office. In her role, Purcell will drive a...
Volkswagen CEO Plans To Present Software Roadmap On December 15: Report
Volkswagen AG VWAGY Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume is likely to present new software plan at a supervisory board meeting on December 15. In the plan, Reuters reported, Blume is likely to put forth his aims to make the automaker's software competitive by the end of the decade. The vision...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Technology Can Align SMB Buyers’ and Suppliers’ Payment Priorities
As the digital transformation of consumer payments continues at a rapid pace, business-to-business (B2B) payments often remain mired in legacy systems and manual practices. Small businesses, in particular, need easier payment experiences and help with cash management, but their path to this goal may be fraught with hurdles — not the least of which is an inherent dilemma: While suppliers would rather have immediate access to their funds, buyers look to hold on to their funds longer. PYMNTS research found that 38% of SMB buyers prefer to pay suppliers via automated clearing house (ACH) or check, but more than half of small to mid-sized business (SMB) suppliers would rather receive payments through faster channels, such as real-time payments or same-day ACH.
Zetwerk Acquires Unimacts – FinSMEs
Zetwerk Manufacturing, a Bengaluru, India-based international supply of producing throughout industrial and client merchandise, acquired Unimacts, a Lexington, MA-based manufacturing companies firm, which was valued $39M. With the acquisition, Zetwerk Manufacturing will develop and diversify, offering speedy entry to marquee photo voltaic and wind-power prospects. The chief workforce at Unimacts,...
Secretary of Defense Establishes Office of Strategic Capital
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III established Thursday the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), a Department of Defense organization that will help build an enduring technological advantage by partnering with private capital providers. OSC will connect companies developing critical technologies vital to national security with capital. Critical technologies such...
US Lawmakers Say FinTechs in PPP Acted ‘Recklessly’
A U.S. House subcommittee said FinTech companies facilitated fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). A staff report of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said the companies were tasked with processing PPP applications and screening out those with signs of fraud, but failed to do so, “in many cases recklessly,” according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
