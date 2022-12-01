MANHATTAN, Kan. (Release) - Fresh off a 31-28 overtime victory in the 2022 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship, ninth-ranked Kansas State earned a bid into the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl and will face No. 5 Alabama on Saturday, December 31, inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana as the College Football Playoff Selection committee announced the New Year’s Six Bowl matchups on Sunday. The game will kick off at 11 a.m., and be shown on ESPN.

