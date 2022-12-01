Read full article on original website
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
Kansas set to take on Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
LAWRENCE, Kan. (Release) - Making their first postseason appearance since the 2008 season, the Kansas Jayhawks have accepted an invitation to play the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 28. The game will take place inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at 4:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN.
Local fans react to Kansas State win over TCU
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State fans at Emerson Biggins in downtown Wichita celebrated the Wildcats’ Big 12 Championship game victory on Saturday. It’s the Wildcats’ first Big 12 Championship game since 2003. Ty Zentner’s game-winning field goal in overtime propelled Kansas State to a 31-28 overtime...
No. 9 KU routs Seton Hall 91-65 in Big East-Big 12 Battle
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kevin McCullar Jr. returned from an injury to score 17 points and grab 10 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 15 points and 13 boards, and ninth-ranked Kansas rolled to a 91-65 victory over Seton Hall in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. KJ Adams had 11 points, DaJuan...
Kansas City World Cup leaders in Qatar as they prep for 2026
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders are paying close attention to not only the soccer on the field at the World Cup, but literally everything else in preparations to host it in 2026. Director of the KC2026 FIFA World Cup bid Katherine Holland, Kansas City Sports Commission and...
Kansas State to meet Alabama in Sugar Bowl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Release) - Fresh off a 31-28 overtime victory in the 2022 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship, ninth-ranked Kansas State earned a bid into the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl and will face No. 5 Alabama on Saturday, December 31, inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana as the College Football Playoff Selection committee announced the New Year’s Six Bowl matchups on Sunday. The game will kick off at 11 a.m., and be shown on ESPN.
Kansas State beats TCU 31-28 in OT in Big 12 Championship Game
ARLINGTON, Texas (KWCH) - The 10th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats held the high-powered offense of the No. 3-ranked TCU Horned Frogs in check, winning 31-28 in overtime. Ty Zentner kicked a field goal in the extra period to seal the victory after the K-State defense held TCU out of the end zone on fourth-and-goal.
