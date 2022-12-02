This beautifully tart and tangy traditional method sparkling wine spent 20 months on lees, with concrete fermentation and new French oak aging. The aromatic combination of tart lemon and sweet white peach is something to write home about. Additional notes of jasmine and watermelon mint also appear. The wine's acidity is bursting at the seams, although its flavors of lemon, leather, freshly baked croissants and the cold, clean mineral qualities of well water are equally mouthwatering. Lazy bubbles float slowly toward the edge of the glass. Michael Alberty.

2 DAYS AGO