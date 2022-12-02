Read full article on original website
Taub Family Vineyards 2019 Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Concentrated, contained and very young, this powerful, full-bodied wine tastes jam-packed with dark berries and dark chocolate while firm, fine-grained tannins give it a big mouthfeel. Time will improve the feel of this multifaceted wine and allow its flavors to further complexify. Best 2028–2040. Jim Gordon. rating. 96. Price.
Goldschmidt 2019 Forefathers Lone Tree Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
After a subtle, spicy, dark-fruit aroma, this wine opens up on the palate to show excellent depth in blueberries, dark chocolate and black cherries. A nicely firm texture of fine-grained tannins and a full body add great structure for continued improvement with age. Best from 2025–2035. Jim Gordon. rating.
MacRostie 2019 Manzana Vineyard Pinot Noir (Green Valley)
Both savory and fruity, this medium- to full-bodied wine elicits redwood forest, dark plums, black tea and black cherries on a moderately tannic and slightly tangy texture. It is well balanced for drinking through 2028. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. $58,Buy Now. Designation. Manzana Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
De Loach 2019 Forgotten Vines Zinfandel (Sonoma County)
This robust, fruity and moderately tannic wine will pair well with grills and roasts, as its firm texture and generous dark plum and blackberry flavors have plenty of power. Made from the fruit of several pre-Prohibition vineyards, the wine is full bodied, peppery and complex. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price.
Cline 2020 Rock Carved Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
This wine tastes rich, smooth and easy, offering generous vanilla and maple notes over very ripe plums, cherries and mint accents. Soft tannins and a broad texture give it a mouth-coating effect. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. N/A,Buy Now. Designation. Rock Carved. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
Grieve 2019 Double Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Spicy, funky aromas of earth and tobacco draw you into this concentrated, complex and saturated wine before deep blueberry, dark chocolate and blackberry flavors unfold and fill the mouth. Aged in 75% new French barrels, the intriguing oak nuances merge nicely with the indulgent fruit components. Best through 2030. Jim Gordon.
Chalk Hill 2018 Clara's Vineyard Red (Chalk Hill)
Excellent concentration, deep fruit flavors and well-integrated oak spices all contribute to the appeal of this age-worthy wine made from 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, plus Malbec and Syrah. It offers nice pleasures now, with cinnamon and cedar aromas and juicy blackberry and black-currant flavors, and will drink best from 2025 through 2035. Jim Gordon.
Gallo Signature Series 2019 Gina Gallo Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Plush and powerful, this gentle giant of a wine offers complexity, depth and concentration. Tempting, spicy oak accents are intimately woven with deep blueberries, dark plums and black currants on a velvety texture of soft tannins for a layered expression. Best from 2025–2035. Jim Gordon. rating. 95. Price. $55,Buy...
Cloud Watcher 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon (California)
A simple red wine, this offers notes of potpourri, blackberry jam, black-cherry compote, black-plum pie, cinnamon stick, eucalyptus and nutmeg. It's an easy, quaffable wine for casual consumption. rating. 86. Price. $11,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User Avg...
Rusack 2020 Icon Sauvignon Blanc (Ballard Canyon)
Impactful aromas of grapefruit oil and liquified honeysuckle are leveled by a steely line of minerality on the nose of this Sauvignon Blanc, whose 24 total cases spent 11 months in French oak. There's a heft and power to the palate yet an elegance as well, with lemon glaze and black-lime flavors. A lightly tannic bite gives an edge to the viscous mouthfeel. Matt Kettmann.
Lasseter 2019 Paysage Red (Sonoma Valley)
Captivating spices, wood smoke and exotic fruits pull you into this rich wine with the first sniff. Deep black currants, blueberries, tobacco and dark-chocolate flavors flood the sip with richness and complexity. An assertive toasted-oak streak runs through this Merlot-based blend yet the fruit flavors stand up to it. Jim Gordon.
Terrapura 2021 Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon (Colchagua Valley)
Ripe strawberry and cherry with hints of bell pepper show on the nose and the palate of this medium-bodied value red. It finishes with red fruit and toasted oak flavors. Jesica Vargas. rating. 88. Price. $12,Buy Now. Designation. Reserva. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size.
V. Sattui 2019 Ramazzotti Vineyard Zinfandel (Dry Creek Valley)
This gutsy, well-balanced and moderately tannic wine offers vivid blackberry and raspberry flavors on a nicely gripping texture. The wine is appetizing, satisfying and inviting. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $47,Buy Now. Designation. Ramazzotti Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red.
Winemakers Selection 2020 Classic Series Cabernet Sauvignon (California)
This simple red wine is made for easy enjoyment. It offers notes of candied raspberry and strawberry, black and red licorice, blackberry fruit leather and boysenberry jam. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Davies 2019 Simpkins Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Coombsville)
This smooth, relaxed and very ripe-tasting wine blends dark chocolate, milk chocolate, dark plum and cinnamon flavors on a plush texture of fine-grained tannins. Best through 2029. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $115,Buy Now. Designation. Simpkins Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 15%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Talley 2021 Estate Sauvignon Blanc (Edna Valley)
Polished aromas of steel and wet riverstone meet with light hints of Asian pear and lychee on the nose of this bottling. The palate is also very restrained, offering subtle pear flesh, honeysuckle and sea-salt flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. $34,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Tirriddis 2020 Stonemark Vineyard Blanc de Blanc Chardonnay (Rattlesnake Hills)
This beautifully tart and tangy traditional method sparkling wine spent 20 months on lees, with concrete fermentation and new French oak aging. The aromatic combination of tart lemon and sweet white peach is something to write home about. Additional notes of jasmine and watermelon mint also appear. The wine's acidity is bursting at the seams, although its flavors of lemon, leather, freshly baked croissants and the cold, clean mineral qualities of well water are equally mouthwatering. Lazy bubbles float slowly toward the edge of the glass. Michael Alberty.
Casas del Bosque 2020 Reserva Single Vineyard Pinot Noir (Casablanca Valley)
Displaying a herbaceous character, this Pinot Noir from Chile's coastal region has an austere nose. Hints of flint lead to a palate with cherry and grass flavors. It has light notes of toasted oak in the finish. Jesica Vargas. rating. 88. Price. $14,Buy Now. Designation. Reserva Single Vineyard. Variety. Winery.
Kunde 2018 Drummond Cabernet Sauvignon (Sonoma Valley)
This concentrated, focused and brooding wine offers light smoky oak aromas and dense and dark blueberry and black-cherry flavors, with hints of mint, black pepper, black olive and graphite. Firm but fine-grained tannins wrap it snugly, boding well for further improvement with aging. Best from 2026–2036. Rachel Tepper Paley.
Crū 2021 Paragon Vineyard Albariño (Edna Valley)
This bottling shows a lot of maritime and grassy influences, almost like a Sauvignon Blanc. Aromas of dried grass, apple and white flower emerge on the nose. The palate is packed with zippy acidity, driving through more grass and a light peach flavor as wet ash appears on the finish. Matt Kettmann.
