Drunk Bonita Spring man drives over three people at family birthday party
ESTERO, Fla. — A man was arrested after running into people with a car and allegedly firing a gun at a birthday party in Estero. A neighbor near the party said she heard gunshots and police at around 1:30 a.m. near Broadway. According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, someone...
Three women wanted in Estero Bath and Body Works theft
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Bath and Body Works in Estero. The trio was caught on camera entering the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive on Thursday, November 17, stealing several items worth $1,081.00 and then leaving the business without paying.
Shooting investigation in Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in Downtown Fort Myers at around 1 a.m. Sunday. A round was fired was shot, but no one was injured, according to Fort Myers Police Department PIO Kristin Capuzzi. Brenda Fandino was near the area celebrating a family...
Two Fort Myers men win $1 million each in scratch-off ticket
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Fort Myers men each won $1 million from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, of Fort Myers, both claimed their big prizes at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. Sanek purchased his winning ticket from...
Florida couple murdered by neighbor over ‘HOA issues’, sheriff says
A Florida homeowners association president and her husband were fatally shot by a neighbor over apparent HOA issues on Saturday, according to deputies.
Lee Health looking for help identifying man at hospital since November
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is looking for help in identifying an unknown man who has been at a Fort Myers hospital since last month. On November 20th, the man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center after he sustained injuries from a reported fall. It happened at the Super 8 hotel in Naples.
Homeless man arrested after smashing kiosks & cars at Fort Myers Taco Bell
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A homeless man has been arrested after he smashed kiosks and cars with wooden plywood and pavers at a Taco Bell in Fort Myers on Sunday afternoon. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), at around 3:03 p.m., deputies responded to the scene at 4860 Palm Beach Blvd. Management at the Taco Bell told deputies that a man had gone into the store and immediately started smashing the order kiosk screens with wooden plywood while rambling words. The man then left the store after being told to leave by workers, who then called 9-1-1.
West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified
Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI
Cellblock KP Gets One More Inmate. Nearly 20 Jailed This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a few weeks, but another resident of the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach has been arrested, bringing the 2022 total of Kings Point […]
Officials are looking for 2 missing Lehigh Acres boys
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. —Ryoiche Harrell, 11, and Pierre Relf,14, were last seen Friday at Harns Marsh Middle School in Lehigh Acres. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 2 missing boys. Harrell was wearing a green shirt and blue shorts. Relf...
38th annual Snowfest in Collier County
The 38th annual Snowfest happened Saturday and celebrated Collier County's 100th anniversary at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Monday when his SUV hit a cow in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from LaBelle was traveling north on State Road 70, near Betts Road, west of Myakka City at about 1:30 a.m.
The seasons of Coach Green’s Life
“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Publix in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A big win at a local grocery store. On Dec. 4, the Florida Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold in Port St. Lucie. The $204,514.75 prize was sold at the Publix on NW Saint Lucie West Boulevard.
Driver taken to hospital after slamming into tree in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A driver was rushed to the hospital Monday morning with life-threatening injuries after slamming into a tree in Fort Myers. The driver crashed their car into a tree in the median near Colonial Boulevard and State Road 82. If you take this way for your...
Car crash in Collier County leaves one seriously injured
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One person was seriously injured after being involved in a car crash on I-75. The accident occurred near Mile Marker 97 at around 3:40 p.m. The person injured was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center as a trauma alert. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the...
Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector
Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
Watch | State argues Salt Life co-founder Michael Hutto, accused killer is a danger to community
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020, appeared in a Palm Beach County court Monday. Prosecutors argued that Hutto is a danger to the community and accused him of stalking witnesses.
Fatal crash in Immokalee Monday evening
A fatal crash happened at Little League Road off of Cemetery Road in Immokalee on Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was hit by a vehicle. The call came in about the crash at 7:16 p.m. and Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash.
Two brothers from Hillsborough County use a nonprofit to teach others how to strive for success
America is a land of second chances, and two brothers with Florida Gulf Coast University ties use this ideology as the backbone of Strive Hall, the name they put on their new, nonprofit youth program. “Strive Hall is a youth-development organization that we built, inspired by our life story,” said...
