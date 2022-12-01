FORT MYERS, Fla. — A homeless man has been arrested after he smashed kiosks and cars with wooden plywood and pavers at a Taco Bell in Fort Myers on Sunday afternoon. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), at around 3:03 p.m., deputies responded to the scene at 4860 Palm Beach Blvd. Management at the Taco Bell told deputies that a man had gone into the store and immediately started smashing the order kiosk screens with wooden plywood while rambling words. The man then left the store after being told to leave by workers, who then called 9-1-1.

