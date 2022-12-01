ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Three women wanted in Estero Bath and Body Works theft

ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Bath and Body Works in Estero. The trio was caught on camera entering the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive on Thursday, November 17, stealing several items worth $1,081.00 and then leaving the business without paying.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shooting investigation in Downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in Downtown Fort Myers at around 1 a.m. Sunday. A round was fired was shot, but no one was injured, according to Fort Myers Police Department PIO Kristin Capuzzi. Brenda Fandino was near the area celebrating a family...
NBC 2

Two Fort Myers men win $1 million each in scratch-off ticket

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Fort Myers men each won $1 million from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, of Fort Myers, both claimed their big prizes at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. Sanek purchased his winning ticket from...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Homeless man arrested after smashing kiosks & cars at Fort Myers Taco Bell

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A homeless man has been arrested after he smashed kiosks and cars with wooden plywood and pavers at a Taco Bell in Fort Myers on Sunday afternoon. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), at around 3:03 p.m., deputies responded to the scene at 4860 Palm Beach Blvd. Management at the Taco Bell told deputies that a man had gone into the store and immediately started smashing the order kiosk screens with wooden plywood while rambling words. The man then left the store after being told to leave by workers, who then called 9-1-1.
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified

Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI

Cellblock KP Gets One More Inmate. Nearly 20 Jailed This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a few weeks, but another resident of the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach has been arrested, bringing the 2022 total of Kings Point […]
NBC2 Fort Myers

Officials are looking for 2 missing Lehigh Acres boys

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. —Ryoiche Harrell, 11, and Pierre Relf,14, were last seen Friday at Harns Marsh Middle School in Lehigh Acres. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 2 missing boys. Harrell was wearing a green shirt and blue shorts. Relf...
Mysuncoast.com

Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Monday when his SUV hit a cow in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from LaBelle was traveling north on State Road 70, near Betts Road, west of Myakka City at about 1:30 a.m.
thewestsidegazette.com

The seasons of Coach Green’s Life

“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Publix in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A big win at a local grocery store. On Dec. 4, the Florida Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold in Port St. Lucie. The $204,514.75 prize was sold at the Publix on NW Saint Lucie West Boulevard.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Car crash in Collier County leaves one seriously injured

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One person was seriously injured after being involved in a car crash on I-75. The accident occurred near Mile Marker 97 at around 3:40 p.m. The person injured was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center as a trauma alert. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the...
BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
WINKNEWS.com

Fatal crash in Immokalee Monday evening

A fatal crash happened at Little League Road off of Cemetery Road in Immokalee on Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was hit by a vehicle. The call came in about the crash at 7:16 p.m. and Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash.

