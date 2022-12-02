Vincent Price is best known to fans as a master of the macabre thanks to his numerous appearances in horror films during his storied career. Price first caught the acting bug while studying at Yale, and it was while receiving his Ivy-League education that he performed in his friends' student movies, according to "Biography." But it was his performance in the Broadway show "Victoria Regina" which caught the attention of Hollywood. Price was signed as a player with Universal Pictures, and his fourth film for the studio was the now-iconic "The Invisible Man Returns."

