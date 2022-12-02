ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried says he 'misaccounted' $8 billion after FTX customers wired money to hedge fund Alameda and the cash was counted twice

Sam Bankman-Fried showed a Bloomberg reporter a spreadsheet of company finances. He said that problems were discovered after FTX and Alameda finances were added together. The company, which had no accounting department, had double-counted $8 billion. Sam Bankman-Fried says he "misaccounted" $8 billion after some FTX customer funds were mistakenly...
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase CEO: Even The Most Gullible People Should Not Believe SBF

Coinbase’s chief executive doesn’t buy SBF’s story about the missing $8 billion. Samuel Bankman-Fried took Do Kwon’s spot by becoming the most talked-about and arguably hated person in the cryptocurrency industry in November when his empire collapsed, and the community found out about his dirty laundry.
New York Post

Uncle Sam is playing the same game as broke, disgraced crypto king

“Everyone can understand zero.” That’s likely to be the epitaph of high-flying investor — and Democratic megadonor — Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto business, FTX. FTX invested a lot of its customers’ money in the Bankman-Fried-founded company Alameda Research. As The Maine Wire explains: “Alameda was one of those operations where you’re told just to trust that really, really smart computer geeks are taking a small amount of money and making it into a big amount of money using computer wizardry you can’t understand. But everyone can understand zero — which is the amount venture cap giant Sequoia Capital is expecting to get back on its mammoth investment in FTX.”

