Man accused of firearm charges outside of bowling alley
Boardman Police Department was called to a bowling alley on the 600 block of Boardman Canfield Road around 10:30 p.m.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Walmart Employee Accused of Theft, Dispute Between Two Women Turns Physical
VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Corry-based State Police responded to a report of a theft at Walmart in Titusville on November 23 around 8:54 a.m. According to police, an 18-year-old Titusville man, who was employed by the store and working at the...
Report: Man stopped with gun going to woman’s house in Girard
Niles police may have stopped a dangerous situation before it got worse.
Mom accused of hitting child with cellphone in Austintown
An Austintown mom was arrested after police say she was recorded on video hitting her child with a cellphone.
WFMJ.com
Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene
A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
New details on suspect charged for escaping police custody out of Mercer county
New details are emerging for a man arrested last week suspected of escaping police custody in Mercer county.
Charges filed against Newton Falls police chief, former sheriff’s deputy
Charges have been filed against Newton Falls' police chief and a former sheriff's deputy, alleging dereliction of duty after a crash that killed a woman in 2020.
Husband of woman accused of abuse on viral video now facing charges
The husband of a woman charged with abusing a child in Newton Falls is now facing similar charges.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Arrest 5 at DUI Checkpoint in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police made five arrests at a DUI checkpoint in Crawford County over the Thanksgiving holiday, troopers announced Monday. It was set up in West Mead Township on Nov. 23, and roving patrols were also used. State Police contacted 64 drivers and arrested four on drug charges and another...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Detectives Investigating Alleged Scam from Jeep Event
Erie County Detectives are investigating an alleged scam related to the 2021 Great Lakes Jeep Jam event, according to the county district attorney's office. The event was held July 17, 2021, at the Wattsburg-Erie County Fairgrounds. A raffle was held with a new Jeep as the grand prize, but it...
Mom with child in car charged with OVI
A mom accused of driving impaired with her child in the car was in court Monday.
Man charged with Thanksgiving bat beating in custody
A man accused of hitting another man in the head on Thanksgiving with a baseball bat is in the Mahoning County jail.
Greenville man convicted in federal drug case
A man from Greenville was convicted on federal drug and weapons charges.
Suspect in woman’s murder calmly tells detectives on video, ‘I shot her’
Video from the interview of a suspect in the 2021 shooting death of a woman at an Austintown apartment complex shows him calmly telling detectives he fired the fatal shots.
Coroner identifies victim of Youngstown crash that sheared vehicle in half
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a crash in Youngstown in which the vehicle split into two pieces.
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
Felony charges dismissed as part of New Kensington man's guilty plea
A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Monday to simple assault of three juveniles after prosecutors dismissed more serious felony charges. Lawrence William Barber, 67, was charged in January with multiple counts of child endangerment, corruption of minors, indecent assault and terroristic threats in connection with claims that he engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with three girls ages 11, 13 and 14.
explore venango
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
US Marshals now offering $10,000 reward for information on fugitive accused of killing Mahoning County 4-year-old
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force continues its search for a man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy more than two years ago in Mahoning County. Federal officials are now offering an increased $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Andre...
Shots fired Monday morning at Youngstown gas station
No one was injured after several shots were fired at about 8:10 a.m. Monday at a man at a gas station in the 3200 block of South Avenue.
