VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Corry-based State Police responded to a report of a theft at Walmart in Titusville on November 23 around 8:54 a.m. According to police, an 18-year-old Titusville man, who was employed by the store and working at the...

TITUSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO