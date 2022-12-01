Read full article on original website
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Local football team in Orlando for U-10 Nationals
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Salt City Renegades are one of eight teams in the country still playing at their level. The squad of 10-and-under all-stars are in Orlando, Florida for the American Youth Football League National Championships. The Renegades won the east region title the weekend before Thanksgiving. They are now preparing to take […]
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
