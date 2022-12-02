Read full article on original website
Elk Grove 'wobbles' for charity
More than 1,300 people walked, jogged or ran in this year’s Elk Grove Gobble Wobble race on Thanksgiving Day morning. The race started at Longleaf Drive in Laguna. In its sixth year in a row, local nonprofit Chicks in Crisis sponsored this annual event with additional sponsors from Sky River Casino, Sunshine Swim Center, Total Sculpting and Select Physical Therapy. As usual, the race started with children doing the quarter-mile Kids Run before the 5K starts.
City’s holiday fest, evening parade coming Dec. 3
Dec. 2 Update: The city announced that the Parade of Lights was canceled, due to anticipated rain. Organizers also said that the festival will still continue. An evening holiday parade, 65-plus vendors, and a synthetic ice rink await revelers at the city of Elk Grove’s 3rd annual Illumination Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Election '22: Hume wins hard-fought county supervisor's race
Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, on Dec. 2, declared victory in the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 election. District 5 covers more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova, and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities. Current District 5 representative, Don Nottoli,...
Data shows boost in EG residents working from home
Editor’s note: This story is a continued collaboration between the Citizen and California State University, Sacramento’s journalism program. This fall, students contributed stories on subjects that impact Elk Grove community members. They are being taught by Philip Reese, a Sacramento Bee reporter and an assistant professor of journalism.
