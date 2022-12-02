More than 1,300 people walked, jogged or ran in this year’s Elk Grove Gobble Wobble race on Thanksgiving Day morning. The race started at Longleaf Drive in Laguna. In its sixth year in a row, local nonprofit Chicks in Crisis sponsored this annual event with additional sponsors from Sky River Casino, Sunshine Swim Center, Total Sculpting and Select Physical Therapy. As usual, the race started with children doing the quarter-mile Kids Run before the 5K starts.

