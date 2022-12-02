NEWARK: Alan W. Flandro, 73, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his home in Newark. Services will be announced at a later date. Alan was born in Chicago, IL, on September 28, 1949, the son of the late William Theodore Flandro and the late Gloria Mary Lewandowski. He received his Associates Degree and worked as an Electronics Designer and worked for several companies of the years. Alan was an avid Model Railroader and built an amazing train set up at his home.

3 DAYS AGO