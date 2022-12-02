Read full article on original website
waynetimes.com
Flandro, Alan W.
NEWARK: Alan W. Flandro, 73, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his home in Newark. Services will be announced at a later date. Alan was born in Chicago, IL, on September 28, 1949, the son of the late William Theodore Flandro and the late Gloria Mary Lewandowski. He received his Associates Degree and worked as an Electronics Designer and worked for several companies of the years. Alan was an avid Model Railroader and built an amazing train set up at his home.
Leisenring, Jean S.
LYONS: Jean gained her wings on Wednesday, 11/30/22, at the age of 83. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Glenn Leisenring; daughter, Rochelle Ruthven; brother, Jim Stone; and grandson Glenn H. Leisenring. She is survived by her sons, David and Rick Leisenring; granddaughters, Jessica, Tanya, Ericka, Nicole and Lindsey; her siblings, Jack, Jerry and Judy; along with many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Behringer, Kathryn (Hackett)
ONTARIO: Monday, November 28, 2022, age 70. Predeceased by her parents, Jack and Evelyn Hackett; sister, Jackie Jantzi and brother, Ron Hackett. She leaves her husband, Gregory; children, Brian (Cindy Lumaya) Behringer and Ashley (Greg) Albert; brother, Daniel (Nancy) Hackett; sister-in-law, Wendy Hackett; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Friends...
Cormier, Gilbert
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on December 1, 2022 at age 91. Gil attended meat cutting school on his G.I. Bill after serving 2 years in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a meat cutter for 40 years, retiring as a meat manager from Breen’s IGA in Williamson. He was a proud member of the Williamson American Legion Post 394 for over 60 years.
