Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes

Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
One of Michigan’s Most Famous Parks Named ‘America’s Most Beautiful’

Go big, or go home. That's how we do it in Michigan, and in keeping with the theme of offering the "best of everything", our state has once again proven it is amazing. Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness has officially been named "America's Most Beautiful State Park". The team at Travel Lens analyzed the reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as Instagram popularity, and Google search data, to put together a list of the most beautiful U.S. State Parks and the Porcupine Mountains right at the top.
Should Alaska Be A Part of the Midwest? These Guys Say Yes

This is one that definitely had me scratching my head at first. On TikTok, a video from the account @belliedupod raised the question, "Should Alaska be a part of the Midwest?" In the video, which you can see below, a caller who lives in Alaska gave a few reasons why he says the answer is, yes:
Michigan Named One of the Top 10 Easiest States to Own a Home

Owning your own home is a big slice of the American dream. It doesn't matter if you want a white picket fence or not, having your own space is something truly special. While 2022 has been a difficult year to purchase a home with bidding wars starting in cities like Grand Rapids happening during the first half of the year. That doesn't mean your dreams of owning a home in Michigan should go out the window.
Celebrating the Mighty Turkey

The most recognizable symbol of Thanksgiving could easily be a Pilgrim, a Native American, pumpkin pie, or a dinner table full of family members...but no. Although there are many who don't eat meat and want to change their Thanksgiving eating habits, turkey still reigns supreme on the holiday dinner tables. Why?
