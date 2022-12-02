Making the Call on Letting Justin Fields Play

Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Passing Bears for No 1 All Time in Wins
Aaron Rodgers continued his mastery of the Chicago Bears as the Green Bay Packers earned a 28-19 victory for the 787th victory in franchise history.
No to pro: Jim Harbaugh plans to 'enthusiastically' coach Michigan in 2023
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shot down rumors he was ready to consider the "right opportunity" in the NFL. Harbaugh, 19-1 against Big Ten competition since he took at pay cut to return as Wolverines head coach before the 2021 season, has No. 2-ranked Michigan back in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan beat Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday to earn a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. ...
USC QB Caleb Williams plays on after 'popping' hamstring
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, played the last three quarters of the Pac-12 championship game against Utah on Friday despite sustaining a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Williams got hurt on a 59-yard run late in the first quarter on a drive that gave USC a 14-3 lead in Las Vegas. The advantage grew to 17-3 in the second quarter but the Utes (10-3) turned it around and wound up winning 47-24, knocking the fourth-ranked Trojans...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, 'good chance' season over
A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Sunday night. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, landed on injured reserve and was ruled out for the NFC West game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Asked Sunday night if Stafford was done for the season, McVay said there was a "good chance." ...
Ravens expect QB Lamar Jackson to miss 'days to weeks'
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is out, but his season is not over. Jackson sprained his left knee in the first quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the injury is not season-ending. "It's a knee, but it's not a season-ending type of knee (injury)," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be a number of days to weeks. We'll see. We'll see if he can go back...
Cameras caught Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel telling Tua Tagovailoa after a bad play: 'I [expletived] that up'
Mike McDaniel is having a great year. In his first season as an NFL head coach, he’s not only got the Miami Dolphins out to an 8-3 start but has developed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into an bonafide MVP candidate. He’s also developed a reputation as an honest, self-aware head...
Bears Seek Solution to Their Aaron Rodgers Problem
The Chicago Bears might need to beat Aaron Rodgers to restore their rivalry with the Packers but it's never easy and even harder when they're as shorthanded as this week.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) carted off, out for game vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room after the team's opening drive Sunday with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was initially listed as questionable to return, but the Niners downgraded him to out during the second quarter. The injury adds to the quarterback concerns for the 49ers, who lost Trey Lance for the season during San Francisco's second game. Lance subsequently underwent surgery for his own...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford clears concussion protocol, will sit vs. Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol but will sit out Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Sean McVay said on Friday. It will be the second consecutive game and third this season that Stafford misses. John Wolford will start at quarterback against Seattle and Bryce Perkins will be the backup. ...
