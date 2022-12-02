Read full article on original website
Hartford Flavor Company Hosts Book Signing
Carlo DeVito, Author of “Drink the Northeast: The Ultimate Guide to Breweries, Distilleries, and Wineries in the Northeast,” visited Hartford Flavor Company’s distillery and tasting room for a book signing on Oct. 22. “Drink the Northeast,” which was recently published, highlights distilleries, breweries and wineries throughout Connecticut and the rest of the New England states, with 30 Connecticut businesses featured, including Hartford Flavor Company. The more than 500 pages offer stories and profiles on current makers and their facilities, as well as historical views into each category across the entire region. Hartford Flavor Company showcased its Wild Moon Liqueurs, Wild Moon Botanics and Hartford Flavor Company Organic Vodka for guests during DeVito’s book signing. Its brands are distributed throughout Connecticut by Brescome Barton.
Halloween Cocktail Competition Showcases High West Distillery
Slocum & Sons, in collaboration with Constellation Brands, hosted a spirited Halloween-themed iron bartender competition featuring High West Distillery at The Charles in Wethersfield on Oct. 24. Six local bartenders competed in teams of two, wearing festive attire all while creating craft cocktails featuring High West Bourbon and High West Double Rye for guests and a panel of judges: Bryce Hardy, Owner, The Charles; Stephanie Cohen, Bartender, Present Company; Byron Kidd, Area Representative, Constellation Brands; and John Tsipouras, Slocum & Sons. Competitors were also awarded for their best Halloween costumes, as well as from the blind tasting of their creations. The event was emceed by bar professional Khalid Williams, The Barrel Age, and Connecticut Restaurant Association’s 2021 Bartender of the Year. The winning teams were Abraham Rojas and Bridget Hurley of Sparrow Pizza Bar; Andrew Martins and Phill Alves of Viron Rondo Osteria and Olives and Oil; and Clarissa Lonero and August Hayduk of Tisane Euro-Asian Cafe.
Whipshots by Cardi B Launch with CDI
Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), launched Cardi B’s Whipshots Vodka Infused Whipped Cream in its portfolio with two kick-off meetings. The first training was hosted at Club Vandome in New Haven on Nov. 3 for CDI’s on-premise teams and the second was hosted at its Stratford office for its off-premise divisions. Whipshots combines a new spirited indulgence with its vodka-infused whipped cream that is unlike any other spirit on the market. An innovative addition to any cocktail or dessert and at 10% ABV, Whipshots does not require refrigeration and is shelf-stable. Available flavors are Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel flavors, with Peppermint available as a limited-time offering during the holidays. The launch meetings provided an overview of the product and tasting through the various flavors in different cocktails. Whipshots flavors are sold in 375-, 200-, and 50-ml bottles.
Beer Enthusiasts Flock to Beervana Fest
Craft beer fans returned to the 13th annual Beervana Fest hosted at The WaterFire Arts Center in Providence on Oct. 29. More than 150 craft beers were featured at over 45 tasting tables spanning two floors of the multipurpose art venue during two tasting sessions. With a goal “to enlighten and educate the community for the responsible appreciation of craft beer,” the 2022 Beervana Fest was sponsored by Nikki’s Liquors, Julian’s and Narragansett Beer. The Beervana Fest was founded by Brian Oakley of Julian’s and Mike Iannazzi of Nikki’s Liquors to bring beer lovers in Rhode Island together with new brands and breweries.
Allan S. Goodman Hosts Benziger Winemaker Visit
Allan S. Goodman welcomed Chris Benziger, Vice President of Trade Relations, Benziger Family Winery, to Café Aura in Manchester on Oct. 18. Benziger, who also serves as the winery’s brand ambassador, travels the country sharing the Benziger Sonoma County portfolio of wines with fine wine shops and restaurants. During the event, he educated guests on the certified biodynamic and organic wines made through sustainable farming. Benziger oversees the home ranch and its many farm-related duties, including shepherding the Benziger flock of sheep and cows, tending to the estate vegetable and fruit trees, and producing the biodynamic preparations for the family’s vineyards. For more than 30 years, the family has grown grapes on its Sonoma Mountain ranch and its distinctive and expressive vineyards in the county to create its award-winning wines. Wines showcased included Benziger Family Winery Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot; Tribute Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir; and Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir.
“In The Heights” performance asked to shut down mid-scene after running into college “quiet hours”
A Yale production of Tony-winning musical “In The Heights” was interrupted mid-scene and told to shut down on Thursday night. The show — which began at 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 1 in Pauli Murray College’s Lighten Theater — was on track to run over the 11:00 p.m. start of residential college quiet hours. Despite email permission from the Murray Head of College Office to “go over a bit,” the Lighten Theater Manager, a student employee of Yale Undergraduate Production, turned on all theater lights at promptly 11 p.m. and announced that the show needed to stop. The show was around 10-15 minutes from concluding.
