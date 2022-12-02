Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), launched Cardi B’s Whipshots Vodka Infused Whipped Cream in its portfolio with two kick-off meetings. The first training was hosted at Club Vandome in New Haven on Nov. 3 for CDI’s on-premise teams and the second was hosted at its Stratford office for its off-premise divisions. Whipshots combines a new spirited indulgence with its vodka-infused whipped cream that is unlike any other spirit on the market. An innovative addition to any cocktail or dessert and at 10% ABV, Whipshots does not require refrigeration and is shelf-stable. Available flavors are Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel flavors, with Peppermint available as a limited-time offering during the holidays. The launch meetings provided an overview of the product and tasting through the various flavors in different cocktails. Whipshots flavors are sold in 375-, 200-, and 50-ml bottles.

1 DAY AGO