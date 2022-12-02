Read full article on original website
Italy home to 11 of 100-plus unofficial Chinese ‘police stations’
Civil rights group claims outposts are used to monitor Chinese population abroad and force dissidents to return
Greece: Italian embassy vehicle destroyed in firebombing
An overnight arson attack destroyed a car used by a senior official at the Italian embassy in Athens, an incident that authorities in Greece and Italy strongly condemned Friday.Italian Prime Minister Premier Giorgia Meloni offered solidarity to the diplomat and expressed “profound concern over the attack against her, probably of an anarchist origin.”The embassy official was identified by Italian authorities as Susanna Schlein, a career diplomat and the sister of prominent Italian lawmaker Elly Schlein.No one was hurt in the attack outside the official’s home in a northern Athens suburb. Fire Service officials said a crude incendiary device exploded...
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off in standoff with far-right government
The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old...
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
L.A. COVID swindlers living European life of luxury extradited from Montenegro
Husband and wife swindlers from L.A. are extradited from Montenegro after months of lavish spending under fake names in a scenic Mediterranean resort town.
Pakistan arrests man accused in "honor killing" of his 18-year-old daughter who disappeared in Italy
A Pakistani man suspected of killing his 18-year-old daughter in Italy after she reportedly refused an arranged marriage has been arrested and is being questioned by investigators in the capital, Islamabad, a senior police official said Friday. Shabbir Abbas was arrested in his village in the eastern Punjab province following...
Migrants hurl stones at French riot police in anger after officers slash and deflate dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings
Migrants hurled stones at French riot police in anger after officers slashed and deflated dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings this morning. The group clashed with police in the village of Gravelines near Dunkirk after hundreds of migrants headed to the area on Friday. Public officers from the French...
Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family
The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
Nigerian stowaways found on ship’s rudder seeking asylum in Spain
Three African stowaways who were pictured perching on a ship’s rudder at the end of their 11-day journey from Nigeria to the Canary Islands are seeking asylum in Spain, officials said Wednesday. Human rights group Walking Borders demanded the Madrid government intervene to prevent the men from being returned to Nigeria and urged it to assess their cases individually. The asylum-seekers’ identities and their motives for embarking on the perilous journey atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged oil tanker Alithini II haven’t been made public. “The conditions of the journey are already an indication that something very serious may be behind it because...
Spain insists no deaths on its soil during Melilla tragedy
Spain's interior minister has flatly rejected new media reports of possible deaths on Spanish soil during a June storming of the border fence separating its north African enclave of Melilla from Morocco when at least 23 people died
International Business Times
Tunisians Dream Of Moving To Germany As Crisis Bites
Germany is becoming a key destination for disillusioned young Tunisians despite a language barrier and the North African nation's long history of ties with France. Europe's biggest economy, with its low birth rate, is crying out for labour, and many Tunisians, exhausted by years of economic crisis, see an opportunity for a legal path to emigration.
US News and World Report
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack on Pakistani Embassy in Kabul
(Reuters) -Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan's embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, via a statement carried by one of the militant group's affiliated channels on Telegram on Sunday. The embassy came under attack on Friday and a Pakistani security guard was wounded by gunfire...
France 24
Comoros court sentences former president to life in prison
A court in the Comoros on Monday handed down a life sentence for high treason to ex-president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi, who was convicted of selling passports to stateless people living in the Gulf. Sambi, 64, was sentenced by the State Security Court, a special judicial body whose rulings cannot be...
Met police illegally filmed children as young as 10 at climate protest
Big Brother Watch’s FoI request shows force rebuked by watchdog for recording 2019 school strike action in London
NGO accuses Italian, Maltese politicians of crimes against humanity on migrants
ROME, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A German charity said on Wednesday it had reported senior European politicians including Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity over their treatment of migrants.
Arrest of mafia drug-trafficker on Europol’s most wanted list shrouded in mystery
The arrest of an Italian drug trafficker who was on Europol’s most wanted list is shrouded in mystery amid reports that he was captured and extradited from Syria. Bruno Carbone, who had been on the run since 2003, was the right-hand man of Raffaele Imperiale, a drug broker for the Naples’ Camorra mafia who was arrested in Dubai in August 2021.
Three migrants arrived in Spain on tanker rudder seek asylum
MADRID, Spain (Reuters) - Three migrants who arrived to the Canary Islands from Nigeria after enduring 11 days on a tanker rudder have asked for asylum in Spain, local authorities said on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Afghan Capital Hit by Attacks Near Ex-PM Hekmatyar's Office, Pakistan Embassy
KABUL (Reuters) -One person was killed on Friday in a suicide bomb attack near the Kabul office of the Hezb-e-Islami party, former Afghan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, said, the same day as an apparent failed assassination attempt at the Pakistan Embassy. Multiple attackers were killed and several guards injured in...
US News and World Report
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in West Bank Clash, Palestinian Say
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli military said that security forces arrested three terrorist suspects near the city of Bethlehem. During the operation, Palestinians threw rocks, firebombs and explosive devices at the troops, who returned fire, the military said.
