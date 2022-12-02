ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Greece: Italian embassy vehicle destroyed in firebombing

An overnight arson attack destroyed a car used by a senior official at the Italian embassy in Athens, an incident that authorities in Greece and Italy strongly condemned Friday.Italian Prime Minister Premier Giorgia Meloni offered solidarity to the diplomat and expressed “profound concern over the attack against her, probably of an anarchist origin.”The embassy official was identified by Italian authorities as Susanna Schlein, a career diplomat and the sister of prominent Italian lawmaker Elly Schlein.No one was hurt in the attack outside the official’s home in a northern Athens suburb. Fire Service officials said a crude incendiary device exploded...
The Hill

Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family

The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
The Associated Press

Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast

MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
New York Post

Nigerian stowaways found on ship’s rudder seeking asylum in Spain

Three African stowaways who were pictured perching on a ship’s rudder at the end of their 11-day journey from Nigeria to the Canary Islands are seeking asylum in Spain, officials said Wednesday. Human rights group Walking Borders demanded the Madrid government intervene to prevent the men from being returned to Nigeria and urged it to assess their cases individually. The asylum-seekers’ identities and their motives for embarking on the perilous journey atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged oil tanker Alithini II haven’t been made public. “The conditions of the journey are already an indication that something very serious may be behind it because...
International Business Times

Tunisians Dream Of Moving To Germany As Crisis Bites

Germany is becoming a key destination for disillusioned young Tunisians despite a language barrier and the North African nation's long history of ties with France. Europe's biggest economy, with its low birth rate, is crying out for labour, and many Tunisians, exhausted by years of economic crisis, see an opportunity for a legal path to emigration.
US News and World Report

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack on Pakistani Embassy in Kabul

(Reuters) -Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan's embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, via a statement carried by one of the militant group's affiliated channels on Telegram on Sunday. The embassy came under attack on Friday and a Pakistani security guard was wounded by gunfire...
France 24

Comoros court sentences former president to life in prison

A court in the Comoros on Monday handed down a life sentence for high treason to ex-president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi, who was convicted of selling passports to stateless people living in the Gulf. Sambi, 64, was sentenced by the State Security Court, a special judicial body whose rulings cannot be...
US News and World Report

Afghan Capital Hit by Attacks Near Ex-PM Hekmatyar's Office, Pakistan Embassy

KABUL (Reuters) -One person was killed on Friday in a suicide bomb attack near the Kabul office of the Hezb-e-Islami party, former Afghan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, said, the same day as an apparent failed assassination attempt at the Pakistan Embassy. Multiple attackers were killed and several guards injured in...
US News and World Report

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in West Bank Clash, Palestinian Say

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli military said that security forces arrested three terrorist suspects near the city of Bethlehem. During the operation, Palestinians threw rocks, firebombs and explosive devices at the troops, who returned fire, the military said.

