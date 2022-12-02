ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sophisticated Design, Elegant Entertaining Spaces and Much More All Wrapped Up into this $6.1M Private Oasis in Nashville, TN

luxury-houses.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Stone and Stucco Timbered Residence in Nashville, TN With Architectural Style Best Described as Tudor Asks for $5.75M

The Residence in Nashville offers sprawling main level, but terraces, pool, tennis and mature gardens designed by Ben Page, now available for sale. This home located at 3800 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,289 square feet of living spaces. Call Richard B French – French King Fine Properties – (Phone: 615-604-2323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Nashville.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Rooftop Bars In Nashville, TN

If you’re looking for a breathtaking view of the city, there’s no better place to find it than at one of Nashville’s many rooftop bars. From country music to honky-tonks, delicious food and drinks, and stunning skyline views, the rooftop bars in Nashville have something for everyone.
luxury-houses.net

This $3.3M Luxury Home in Brentwood, TN Will Make You Feel Like You Are in a 5 Star Hotel With High-End Finishes Throughout

The Home in Brentwood was built with the finest materials, as one would expect in a home of this exceptional caliber, now available for sale. This home located at 9572 Hampton Reserve Dr, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,648 square feet of living spaces. Call Katrena L. Miller – LHI Homes International – (Phone: 615-829-3428) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
luxury-houses.net

Incredible Wood Trim Details and Thoughtful Versatility Make This $5,499,900 Home Stand out in a Crowd in Brentwood, TN

The Home in Brentwood on 2 acres offers bright open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout the home, now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-300-5996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
Wilson County Source

What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville

Enchant Nashville opened on Friday, November 25 and will continue until December 30th at First Horizon Park in Nashville. If you are planning to attend, here are a few things to know. It’a a timed entrance but plan to arrive before your time to allow for entrance into the event space. There’s a clear bag […] The post What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Nashville

It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of the holiday season in Nashville. It's never too early to plan a visit to meet Santa and his elves. Green Hills Mall is hosting Santa's Flight Academy, an immersive holiday photo exhibit. Walk-ups...
wrif.com

Workers Squeeze a 19-Foot Christmas Tree into a House

A video is making the rounds of a delivery crew bringing a 19-foot Christmas tree into a Nashville home. They almost break-off a fixture, but get through unscathed. You see the high ceiling in the living room when the tree is stood up. Watch the video here!. The Best Movies...
thesmokies.com

Is a Dolly Parton Center coming to Nashville? Here’s what we know

Dolly Parton is the queen bee wherever she chooses to roam. As a businesswoman, she has chosen to mostly grow her brand in her hometown area of Sevierville, Tenn., located in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains. Certainly, few can compete with her in the Smokies. She is a...
WKRN

Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville

A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville. A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Hundreds of toys donated to kids...
WKRN

Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested

Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Report: More millennials are moving to...
Tennessee Tribune

Black Woman-Owned Suite Twelve25 is Newest Urban Hangout With Great Food Variety

NASHVILLE, TN — At Suite Twelve25, you will find an urban hang-suite and bistro serving vegan and non-vegan fare to satisfy your taste buds. You will enjoy an unmatched eclectic vibe immersed in opulence. The restaurant in East Nashville opened in February with one goal in mind: to provide...

