The Daily Post-Athenian

Justin Fields Goes Through Full Practice

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FPFp_0jV0nhqM00

Chances improved the Chicago Bears could have QB Justin Fields back this week against Green Bay after he went through a full practice for the first time since a left shoulder injury.

