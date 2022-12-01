Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach reportedly won’t face any disciplinary action for their alleged affair. Per Page Six, an ABC staffer familiar with the situation said that the network does not plan to punish the couple, because it’s potential “ratings gold” for them. The two have removed their Instagram accounts amid the rumors they’re an item, but they still appeared on the show after pictures of them together surfaced online because ABC News president Kim Goodwin “wanted them on the show.” TMZ also reported that ABC believes the two haven’t done anything to warrant punishment, because they’re two consenting adults with no power imbalance.

3 DAYS AGO