‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
How Cinema Audience Behavior Has Been Changed by COVID – CineAsia
The decision-making behavior of cinema audiences has been altered by the more-than two-year COVID era – and not just by streaming – executives at this week’s CineAsia convention said. It remains to be seen whether exhibitors and distributors can keep pace with a pickier and more easily distracted clientele. “People have no hesitation going back to movies for the right movie. But consumers have changed their habits in favor of blockbusters. [Cinema-going] is no longer a regular activity. It has become more event-driven,” said Koh Mei Lee, CEO of Malaysia’s largest exhibitor Golden Screen Cinemas. “[Exhibitors ] need to drive the...
‘Good Morning America’ Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reportedly Won’t Face Discipline for Alleged Affair
Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach reportedly won’t face any disciplinary action for their alleged affair. Per Page Six, an ABC staffer familiar with the situation said that the network does not plan to punish the couple, because it’s potential “ratings gold” for them. The two have removed their Instagram accounts amid the rumors they’re an item, but they still appeared on the show after pictures of them together surfaced online because ABC News president Kim Goodwin “wanted them on the show.” TMZ also reported that ABC believes the two haven’t done anything to warrant punishment, because they’re two consenting adults with no power imbalance.
