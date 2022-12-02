What Should The Packers Do At QB?

Related
Can Ole Miss Build Momentum vs. Familiar Foe in 2022 Texas Bowl?
Rebel fans may be somewhat underwhelmed by their bowl matchup, but this game provides a key opportunity for Lane Kiffin's squad.
Scenes From Deshaun Watson’s Long Day in Houston
The Texans owner’s wife turned her back on him. The stands were half-empty. And his play? Shaky. What Watson’s first game back was like for those in attendance.
NFL Draft Profile: Trey Palmer, Wide Receiver, Nebraska Cornhuskers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Nebraska WR Trey Palmer
Does Packers WR Christian Watson Feel Unstoppable?
Packers rookie WR Christian Watson has scored eight touchdowns the last four games, including the clincher vs. Chicago.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, 'good chance' season over
A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Sunday night. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, landed on injured reserve and was ruled out for the NFC West game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Asked Sunday night if Stafford was done for the season, McVay said there was a "good chance." ...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford goes on IR, likely ending season
The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve Saturday, likely ending his season. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. He has already missed two of the past three games and he now will have to miss at least three additional games. With the defending Super Bowl champions sitting at 3-8, it would make...
No to pro: Jim Harbaugh plans to 'enthusiastically' coach Michigan in 2023
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shot down rumors he was ready to consider the "right opportunity" in the NFL. Harbaugh, 19-1 against Big Ten competition since he took at pay cut to return as Wolverines head coach before the 2021 season, has No. 2-ranked Michigan back in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan beat Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday to earn a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. ...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Drew Brees struck by lightning? Just a marketing ploy
Retired NFL great Drew Brees is just fine and the center of an apparent marketing ploy that had social media humming on Friday. Reports emerged overnight that Brees apparently had been stuck by lightning while filming a promotion for PointsBet USA in Venezuela. Grainy video was posted to Twitter that showed a film crew, with Brees on a television monitor, scurrying about with thunder heard in the background and lightning in the area. After a loud clap of thunder, the video went dark. ...
Report: Deion Sanders set to take Colorado job
After three seasons coaching Jackson State, Deion Sanders is set to accept the head-coaching job at Colorado, ESPN reported Friday night. Sanders previously acknowledged that he was offered the Colorado job, and CBS News Colorado reported that the Buffaloes were set to give him more than $5 million annually. ESPN reported that Sanders and his colleagues had already reached out to coaches and staffers in Boulder regarding their availability, with...
