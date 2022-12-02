ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Drug Charges, Faces Up to Life in Prison and $10 Million Fine

Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Drug Charges, Faces Up to Life in Prison and $10 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Monday, December 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dante Bowman, age 23, a resident of Florida, pled guilty on November 30, 2022, before United States District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to a one-count indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute five hundred grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(A).
Suspect booked in Metairie homicide

A 21-year-old Metairie man faces murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting last week on Academy Drive. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Nicholas Robinson for the November 28 incident.
Suspect booked with murder in fatal shooting on Academy Drive in Metairie

Detectives investigating the death of a man shot and killed in his Metairie backyard have arrested a suspect in the case. Nicholas Robinson, 21, of Metairie, was booked Thursday with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and drug possession, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Bond denied for suspect in Jackson State homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Jackson State student, whose body was found on campus last week, was denied bond. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, appeared in Hinds County court on Monday, December 5. During his court appearance, he was appointed a public defender. A preliminary hearing for Smith was […]
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September. Shreveport, Louisiana – On December 2, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that thanks to the assistance of Crimestoppers the suspect in a September 22 theft case has been identified as Darren L. Gray, 35. Gray is now wanted in reference to this crime for Felony Criminal Property Damage.
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Trafficking and Firearms Case In Connection with Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Trafficking and Firearms Case In Connection with Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 30, 2022, Sean Esprit, age 27, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty before United States Senior District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle to violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of duo on drug charges in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office requested a vehicle stop after seeing a driver commit a traffic violation. The driver of that vehicle was Jamiah Deron Harris, 30, of Labadieville. The stop happened on LA 398 and Harris was found to be...
NAACP says Ponchatoula Police fired officer in retaliation for reporting misconduct

The Tangipahoa NAACP has accused the Ponchatoula Police Department of defaming and wrongfully terminating an officer the police department says interfered with the arrest of his stepson. The civil rights organization claims the firing of Capt. Melvin McGary was in retaliation for reporting workplace discrimination. Police Chief Bry Layrisson said...
Ascension, Gonzales agencies assist with arrest of suspected drug distributor

Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales Police officers assisted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at a Gonzales apartment complex during an investigation into an alleged fentanyl and heroin distributor. According to a news release, EBRSO narcotics with the assistance of Baton Rouge DEA conducted an...
