Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Drug Charges, Faces Up to Life in Prison and $10 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Monday, December 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dante Bowman, age 23, a resident of Florida, pled guilty on November 30, 2022, before United States District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to a one-count indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute five hundred grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(A).

