Revolutionizing Higher Education Through eLearning
Within the last few years, the idea of traditional education has undergone a significant change. With the development of the internet and advanced technologies, being physically present in a classroom isn't the only way to learn any longer. Now, with the help of the internet, one can get quality education from any part of the world. A new era has begun with the revolution in online learning.
DHS S&T Announces New Student Research Internship
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) launched the competition for graduate and undergraduate students across the United States and territories to participate in the 2023 Homeland Security Professional Opportunities for the Student Workforce to Experience Research (HS-POWER) internship program. The DHS HS-POWER program, administered by...
Major Advantages And Disadvantages Of eLearning For Companies
ELearning is the popular name for a broad range of web and computer technology-driven teaching methods using equipment such as computers or tablets. The aim of the present article is to provide a detailed analysis of the major factors contributing to the success and failure of eLearning in today’s competitive world.
eLearning: The New Norm
2020: a year that history will remember as the one that altered conventions. The new normal was very different from the way we had been living up until that point, and one of the many changes it brought about was an increase in eLearning. Institutions, parents, and children were forced to adjust to this new way of learning. Well, some of them succeeded, while others barely made it, longing for the day when everything would return to how it had been. I was prepared to follow this road and use technology to teach technology as a computer science trainer. Was it a success? I would say it was, now toward the end of 3 years of having taught more than 7000 hours online and still going strong. I’ll now briefly discuss my personal eLearning experiences.
‘NO’: Grad Students Analyze, Hack, and Remove Under-Desk Surveillance Devices Designed to Track Them
Surveillance has been creeping unabated across schools, universities, and much of daily life over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October, however, graduate students at Northeastern University were able to organize and beat back an attempt at introducing invasive surveillance devices that were quietly placed under desks at their school.
104 colleges receive Inclusive Excellence grants from HHMI
The Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) has announced grants totaling more than $60 million over six years to 104 colleges and universities as part of an initiative to help build capacity for inclusion in the sciences for students from historically excluded ethnic and racial groups. HHMI’s Inclusive Excellence 3 initiative...
Report outlines key recommendations to broaden diversity of PhD students in life sciences
A new report has revealed some of the barriers prospective students face in studying life sciences at postdoctoral level. The conclusions and recommendations are included in a new report which reveals that black graduates, women and those who have non-graduate parents are less likely to succeed in the life sciences at Ph.D. level.
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
The immediate impact of the transition to a pass/fail Step 1 exam
Historically, students’ three-digit scores on the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE) Step 1 were a main factor in determining competitiveness for residency programs. In February 2020, the world of medical education shifted drastically when it was announced that the USMLE Step 1 would transition to a pass/fail scoring system. One of the main factors driving this change was that medical students and residency programs were attributing too much weight to an exam meant to assess competencies for medical licensure but never meant to be a stratifier for residency programs. A secondary result of this change was the idea that it would lessen the amount of stress placed on students and support their well-being, but we argue that for the first few classes of medical students to be affected by this change, it has done the opposite.
