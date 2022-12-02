Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
GMO Research Travel Survey 2022: Travel Industry Sees Strong Growth
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- In a recent travel survey conducted by GMO Research (TOKYO: 3695), results show that with borders opening up again, Asia is beginning to see healthy travel patterns. While the region is still not at pre-pandemic levels, and travellers are still cautious, the interest in overseas travel has significantly increased. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005432/en/ Asians Resuming International Travel? – October 2022: International Travel Survey with 10 Asian Markets - (Graphic: Business Wire)
Sudanese generals, pro-democracy group sign framework deal
Sudan's ruling generals and the main pro-democracy group have signed a framework deal meant to take the country to its next elections but key dissenters have stayed out of the agreement
The California academic strike is the most important in US higher education history
The strike by unions representing 48,000 academic workers at the University of California stands at a perilous crossroads. It is by far the largest and most important strike in the history of American higher education, with the potential to transform both the status and income of those who work in an “industry” that now employs more workers than the federal government.
wonkhe.com
Do 40 per cent of international students stay in the UK?
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick was on GB News this morning, in which he said that one of the areas that is “ripe for reform” is the number of students coming into the UK, partly given how “easy it is for them to bring dependants” here. Arguing...
The Jewish Press
Sensor Fusion Based Autonomous Vehicle Concept Demonstrated by Israeli Consortium
Israel’s Autonomous Vehicle Advanced Technologies for situational Awareness (AVATAR) on Monday announced that following three years of development and tests, it conducted a full-scale demonstration exhibiting its capabilities in building a detailed and accurate decision-making process in autonomous vehicles, fusing synergistic information from various sensors combined with innovative algorithms.
Op-Ed: Immigration reform that Republicans can love, or at least vote for
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act addresses our broken immigration system, and a multitude of conservative values and concerns.
Apple In A Rush To Diversify iPhone Production Out Of China — Analyst Says Hold Your Horses, It Won't Be That Easy
Apple Inc. AAPL is looking to quickly reduce its iPhone production exposure to China, Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend. The transition may not come easy for Cupertino, according to an analyst. The Apple Analyst: Apple analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $200 price target for the...
US Stocks Start New Trading Week On Negative Note Amid Lack Of Clarity On Rate Outlook — China Stocks Rip Higher; Apple, Tesla In Spotlight
The index futures are pointing to a moderately lower opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday after the averages closed Friday’s session narrowly mixed in reaction to the November non-farm payrolls report. Traders could look ahead to rising oil prices, the easing COVID-19 curbs in China and two services sector readings due for the session.
NBC Philadelphia
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Makes Green Hydrogen Profitable at Scale, Goldman Sachs Says
During an interview with CNBC, Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna touches upon a number of issues related to the energy sector. He describes the Inflation Reduction Act as being "a great template." The IRA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August after being approved by U.S. lawmakers. The...
Proposal would permanently increase child tax credit: How much families would get
Child poverty was driven to an unprecedented low last year, thanks in part to a bigger-than-ever child tax credit. As U.S. lawmakers enter their lame-duck session, they’ll have to decide whether to permanently expand the credits, which dropped back to pre-pandemic levels this year. Advocates for children say doing so could keep more than half a million Michigan kids out of poverty. ...
Ames High School students create portraits of Ukrainian refugee children
For six years, Ames High School students have created portraits to boost the spirits of children around the world. But the war in Ukraine has expanded the scale and scope of the students' work, on display this month at the Ames Public Library. The Wisconsin-based Memory Project was founded by Ben Schumaker in 2004 to provide portraits as special memories to children in orphanages. It has since expanded to youth around to world "facing many types of...
Pegasus spyware was used to hack reporters’ phones. I’m suing its creators
I was warned in August 2020. A source told me to meet him at six o’clock at night in an empty parking lot in San Salvador. He had my number, but he contacted me through a mutual acquaintance instead; he didn’t want to leave a trace. When I arrived, he told me to leave my phone in the car. As we walked, he warned me that my colleagues at El Faro, the Salvadoran news organization, were being followed because of a story they were pursuing about negotiations between the president of El Salvador and the notorious MS-13 gang.
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
Aviation International News
Vertis Aviation Sees Trends Shifting for Bizav in Africa
Jeff Emmenis, CEO of Switzerland-based Vertis Aviation, said the company is now delivering personalized air charter services to customers flying within Africa after seeing a shift in trends because some primary customers, in terms of revenue, hailed from the continent of Africa and not just Europe. “Our clients are also...
wonkhe.com
A decade on, are we any nearer to fixing part-time study?
There are two types of ministerial regret. There’s the grand, heroic version – where a signature policy or life-shaping idea failed to survive on hitting reality. Kwarteng’s economic plans, for instance. And there’s the quieter, sin-of-omission style regret. The unintended consequences of ill-considered plans. The ELQ...
kalkinemedia.com
EU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package - von der Leyen
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU will adapt its own state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by a new U.S. green energy subsidy package, the bloc's chief executive said on Sunday. "Competition is good... but this competition must respect a level playing field," European Commission President Ursula...
Russian oil just got hit with sanctions and a price cap after months of lead up. Here's what it means and what happens next.
Energy markets are heading toward uncharted waters as Russian oil comes under renewed scrutiny and tighter trade parameters.
TechCrunch
GoStudent uses its warchest to acquire large network of traditional tutoring centres in Europe
Studienkreis had previously been owned, since 2017, by the London-based private equity firm IK Partners. It is best known as a tutoring provider in Germany with more than 1,000 learning centres nationwide, serving 125,000 families annually. GoStudent said Studienkreis will continue to operate under its existing brand while the the...
