golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Hero World Challenge
When you think of end-of-the-year exhibitions like the Hero World Challenge, it’s hard not to look at the events as paid vacations for the participants. There are just 20 players competing at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, all staying in swanky villas, playing in a no-cut event with the winner taking home a $1 million prize money payout and no one walking away with less than $100,000. Given the large sums of money that are starting to be thrown around in the men’s professional golf, the $3.5 million overall purse on offer is modest, but it’s still a handsome reward at the end of a long (and tumultuous) 2022 season.
Tiger Woods Trains Son Charlie With Ruthless Mental-Game Lessons Inspired by His Father
The 15-time major champion revealed that coaching his son is "nonstop."
Sergio Garcia Snaps Back at Tiger Woods in Defense of Greg Norman
After Tiger Woods called for the removal of Greg Norman as the head of LIV Golf in order for the Saudi-backed series to have some chance of peacefully coexisting with the PGA Tour, the star golfer’s old buddy Sergio Garcia fired back with some comments of his own in an interview with the Spanish website Marca .
Golf Digest
Eddie Pepperell puts an end to a ridiculous Tiger Woods debate with hilarious self dagger
The debate over whether Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time is nothing new. Both obviously have strong cases—and support from fans whose decision typically splits based on how old they were when Woods arrived on the scene. But a new debate started this week pitting Tiger against . . . the Shark?
Golfer Gets Disqualified At LPGA Q-Series Event
Alana Uriell was sat inside the top-20 of the LPGA Q-Series, but was disqualified after informing officials she had signed for a wrong score following the second round
Hovland hangs on to become repeat winner of World Challenge
Viktor Hovland has joined Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of the Hero World Challenge
Golf Digest
Lee Trevino: I ‘guarantee’ you’ll fix your slice with one of these six tips
Lee Trevino is a legend of the game in every sense of the word. He's perhaps the most colorful character golf has ever seen. Maybe its best-ever ball-striker, too. And with six majors, he's a top-tier Hall of Famer. The Merry Mex turned 82 years-young this week, and he's still...
'I Pay Zero Attention To McIlroy And Woods' - Greg Norman
Greg Norman has hit back at Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, after both claimed Norman has to leave his position as CEO of LIV
McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment
Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland. The interview with writer Paul Kimmage is the second of three parts. McIlroy also details how his relationship soured with longtime friend Sergio Garcia. McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to be out of the picture for golf to have any chance of coming together. Norman said that won’t be happening.
Cal Golf: Collin Morikawa Tied for Second Place at Hero World Challenge
Collin Morikawa is tied for second place at the halfway point of the Hero World Challenge, just one stroke behind the man who beat him at this event a year ago. Morikawa shot a second-round 1-under 71 on Friday at Albany in New Providence, Bahamas, and is tied with Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, all at minus-4.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Golf instruction: Where to position your ball when you putt
Many golfers struggle with putting, and often times this can be resolved with proper ball alignment in the setup. It’s common to think that the putting stroke is the root of the problem, but where you are striking the ball in the stance can really shake up your putting.
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour star strikes the MOST SATISFYING MIS-HIT you'll ever see...
There are many shots that professional golfers despair at which mere mortals like us would be extremely content with, and this was evident on the DP World Tour this week. Adrian Meronk has emerged as one of the most exciting talents on the Tour this year and he is backing this up by contending at the ISPS Handa Australian Open this weekend.
golfmagic.com
Tommy Fleetwood reveals important player discussion on plane home from Ryder Cup
Tommy Fleetwood has revealed the European players discussed the importance of adding another team event into the schedule after their dismal performance at the Ryder Cup on their journey home. Ryder Cup Europe - led by Padraig Harrington - were dismantled 19-9 and Whistling Straits. It was a resounding defeat...
Golf.com
With Justin Thomas’ input, Titleist pursuing the ‘perfect’ iron design
Before last year, Justin Thomas’ Titleist 620 MB irons went through an extensive process before they ever landed in his hands. Like many players on the PGA Tour, Thomas plays a set of traditional muscleback blades with very little offset. For those who’ve never heard the term “offset,” it...
Tour Pros Get First Look At New 13th Hole At Augusta Ahead Of 2023 Masters
Kevin Kisner and Tony Finau among the first PGA Tour pros to give their verdicts on the lengthened 13th hole at Augusta
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa on crunch PGA Tour meetings: "We are rolling the dice"
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa revealed an insight into the crunch PGA Tour meetings that have recently been called to combat the emergence of the LIV Golf Series. Speaking to Dan Rapaport on the Foreplay Podcast, Morikawa said golf fans could guess who speaks the most in these player meetings, presumably meaning Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy who led one of the first key meetings back in August.
PGA Tour Believes Greg Norman Is Not Running Day-to-Day Operations at LIV Golf, According to a New Court Filing
In a motion filed Friday, the PGA Tour said the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is running LIV’s day-to-day operations and recruiting new golfers. Also: LIV Golf apparently code-named its venture internally as ‘Project Wedge.’
SkySports
Adrian Meronk overhauls Adam Scott to win Australian Open as Ashleigh Buhai takes women's crown
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai won the women's component of the inaugural dual gender event by a stroke from Shin Jiyai, the South Korean missing a five-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff. With the title sewn up early on the men's side, Meronk drained a 40-foot eagle putt...
CBS Sports
2022 Hero World Challenge leaderboard, scores: Viktor Hovland commands solo lead after Round 2
Albany is biting back as the highest 36-hole lead in tournament history was turned in at the halfway point of the 2022 Hero World Challenge. While the seven previous editions of this tournament held in The Bahamas featured birdies in bunches and halfway leads in the double-digits under par range, this year is a stark contrast. Yet despite this change in the scoring environment, it is Viktor Hovland, the man who finished atop the leaderboard a year ago, who is in the same position after 36 holes.
