golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Sergio Garcia Snaps Back at Tiger Woods in Defense of Greg Norman
After Tiger Woods called for the removal of Greg Norman as the head of LIV Golf in order for the Saudi-backed series to have some chance of peacefully coexisting with the PGA Tour, the star golfer’s old buddy Sergio Garcia fired back with some comments of his own in an interview with the Spanish website Marca .
Golf Digest
Eddie Pepperell puts an end to a ridiculous Tiger Woods debate with hilarious self dagger
The debate over whether Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time is nothing new. Both obviously have strong cases—and support from fans whose decision typically splits based on how old they were when Woods arrived on the scene. But a new debate started this week pitting Tiger against . . . the Shark?
McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment
Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland. The interview with writer Paul Kimmage is the second of three parts. McIlroy also details how his relationship soured with longtime friend Sergio Garcia. McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to be out of the picture for golf to have any chance of coming together. Norman said that won’t be happening.
Rory McIlroy, Greg Norman Were Good Until the LIV Golf Boss Said Rory Was 'Brainwashed'
The World No. 1 has since called for Norman's ouster in order for peace between LIV and the PGA Tour; in an interview McIlroy also detailed how his relationship with Sergio Garcia soured.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods plays off cringeworthy fist bump attempt during Hero appearance
Tiger Woods joined the broadcast during the first round of the Hero World Challenge as part of his hosting duties. The 15-time major champion spoke on a range of subjects as he confirmed retirement is on the mind after developing plantar fasciitis. Woods once again lavished praise on Rory McIlroy,...
Smylie Kaufman, Brad Faxon to join NBC Sports/Golf Channel in 2023; Curt Byrum gets David Feherty's seat
Golfweek has learned from multiple sources that Brad Faxon and Smylie Kaufman will join the NBC Sports and Golf Channel announce team beginning in 2023. Golfweek was first to report that Gary Koch, 69, and Roger Maltbie, 71, wouldn’t be returning for next season. The network told Maltbie and Koch the decision was made to “refresh” the team for the future.
golfmagic.com
Tommy Fleetwood reveals important player discussion on plane home from Ryder Cup
Tommy Fleetwood has revealed the European players discussed the importance of adding another team event into the schedule after their dismal performance at the Ryder Cup on their journey home. Ryder Cup Europe - led by Padraig Harrington - were dismantled 19-9 and Whistling Straits. It was a resounding defeat...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott co-leads ISPS HANDA Australian Open & Cam Smith scrapes into weekend
Adam Scott eagled the last hole at Victoria Golf Club in the second round of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open to share the lead alongside fellow Aussie David Micheluzzi. The 2013 Masters champion made five birdies and an eagle on the 18th hole to reach 8-under. His 63 has taken him to the top of the leaderboard in pursuit of his second win at this event on home turf.
LIV Golf Alleges PGA and European Tours Formed ‘Unlawful Conspiracy’
Attorneys for LIV Golf claim the PGA Tour and European Tour formed an “unlawful conspiracy” aimed to thwart the upstart golf series, according to a federal court filing obtained by Front Office Sports. The allegations appeared in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida — where...
studyfinds.org
Best Golf Gloves For 2023, According To Pros: Top 5 Pairs Most Recommended by Experts
Depending on who you ask, golf can either be one of the more relaxing sports you can play or one of the most stressful. No matter which side you’re on, golf has remained a popular sport, allowing people of all ages, and expertise levels, to enjoy a little outside time. Whether you’re about to play for the first time or compete on the PGA tour, you’ll need a quality pair of golf gloves. But which are the best golf gloves that most pros or experts recommend?
golfmagic.com
Trump Turnberry introduce Winter Stay Offer until end of March
Trump Turnberry, one of Scotland's finest golf resorts, is offering its exciting Winter Stay Offer which allows visitors to make even more of their break. Located on the Ayrshire coast, Trump Turnberry will offer visitors credit to use throughout their stay and a late checkout time so you can use your last day to do more activities.
