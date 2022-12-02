ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
freightwaves.com

Cummins closes $197M acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles unit

Cummins Inc. has closed the $197 million acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles. Meritor Inc. arranged to buy the unit before the power and technology provider’s $3.7 billion takeover of Meritor concluded. Meritor offered to acquire the Siemens unit in May while Cummins’ $3.7 billion offer for the axle and...
Reuters

Gulfstream working with FAA to address soot on some private jets

Nov 29 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp's (GD.N) Gulfstream Aerospace has notified owners of its G500 and G600 jets and the Federal Aviation Administration that it has discovered soot at the rear of some of those business jets, possibly because of the way a small engine vents gas in flight.
seafoodsource.com

Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct

A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
mrobusinesstoday.com

Bombardier launches the largest business jet MRO facility in the UK

The new 250,000 square feet MRO facility will offer a suite of new maintenance and modification capabilities and full-service interior finishing capacity for the Bombardier family of business jets. Bombardier, a Canadian business jet manufacturer has announced the inauguration of an expanded London Biggin Hill Service Centre. The newly built...
BBC

Stanlow oil refinery to build £360m carbon capture plant

A multimillion-pound carbon capture plant is to be built at an oil refinery in Cheshire. Essar Oil UK will build the £360m site at Stanlow refinery in Ellesmere Port to help reduce carbon emissions. The company said it would also invest in a range of efficiencies to "decarbonise its...
rigzone.com

Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar

Shipping costs for Russian crude are skyrocketing as more tanker owners shun the trade days before stricter European Union sanctions take effect. Owners who are still willing to load Russian crude are attempting to charge more for the risk. Baltic Sea-to-India rates are being discussed at about $15 million -- or $20 a barrel --- for loadings after Dec. 5 when new EU restrictions kick in, said shipbrokers. That’s a sharp increase from $9 million to $11.5 million before.
US News and World Report

BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future

LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
CNBC

Rolls-Royce uses hydrogen produced with wind and tidal power to test jet engine

The test was carried out at an outdoor site in the U.K. and used a converted regional aircraft engine from London-listed Rolls-Royce. The hydrogen came from facilities at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, an archipelago in waters north of mainland Scotland. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications...
mhwmag.com

BSLBATT receives $1.65M replacement order for Yale, Toyota Jungheinrich, Nichiyu and Still forklift batteries

BSLBATT battery is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY ) hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries. Today announced the receipt of a battery purchase order through its BSLBATT sales channel valued at about US$1.65 million. The batteries will be used by a leading forklift Dealer company to power end customers in Material Handling, Paper and Packaging, Food and Beverage, Refrigerated Storage, Manufacturing Industry, Fresh Produce, Wine Industry, Distribution, and 3PL industries in a new distribution center in South East Asia.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump

Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. “The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.
traveltomorrow.com

Shifting to one pilot may happen as early as 2027, EASA says

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has put forward a proposal for having flights with only one pilot. In a working document sent to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), EASA calls for the creation of the necessary enablers to optimize commercial flights by reducing the cabin crew. The idea is that in the long term only one pilot will be needed to perform the cockpit operation.
Aviation International News

MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells

After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
pgjonline.com

Canada's TC Energy Gets Approval to Expand NGTL Gas Pipeline System

(Reuters) — The Canadian government on Wednesday approved an expansion to TC Energy's NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) pipeline system in Alberta, which will help improve market access for western Canadian natural gas. The West Path Delivery 2023 (WP2023) project will add about 40 km (25 miles) of new...
satnews.com

Cirium’s satellite based aircraft maintenace tracking is an aviation’s industry’s first

Cirium‘s satellite-based aircraft maintenance tracking feature in its Ascend Profiles module is an aviation industry’s first. Its new Ground Events feature enables aircraft and engine manufacturers, maintenance, repair and overhaul service providers, parts suppliers, lessors and insurers to monitor and predict future aircraft maintenance events. This means businesses...

