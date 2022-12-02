Read full article on original website
Related
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
freightwaves.com
Cummins closes $197M acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles unit
Cummins Inc. has closed the $197 million acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles. Meritor Inc. arranged to buy the unit before the power and technology provider’s $3.7 billion takeover of Meritor concluded. Meritor offered to acquire the Siemens unit in May while Cummins’ $3.7 billion offer for the axle and...
Reuters
Gulfstream working with FAA to address soot on some private jets
Nov 29 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp's (GD.N) Gulfstream Aerospace has notified owners of its G500 and G600 jets and the Federal Aviation Administration that it has discovered soot at the rear of some of those business jets, possibly because of the way a small engine vents gas in flight.
seafoodsource.com
Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct
A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
CNBC
Toyota secures funding to develop hydrogen fuel cell version of its Hilux pickup in the UK
Fuel cell technology involves hydrogen from a tank mixing with oxygen, which in turn produces electricity. Toyota says a fuel cell-powered prototype of its Hilux pickup will be developed at a plant in England. "Once successful performance results have been secured, the intention is to prepare the vehicle for small...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Bombardier launches the largest business jet MRO facility in the UK
The new 250,000 square feet MRO facility will offer a suite of new maintenance and modification capabilities and full-service interior finishing capacity for the Bombardier family of business jets. Bombardier, a Canadian business jet manufacturer has announced the inauguration of an expanded London Biggin Hill Service Centre. The newly built...
BBC
Stanlow oil refinery to build £360m carbon capture plant
A multimillion-pound carbon capture plant is to be built at an oil refinery in Cheshire. Essar Oil UK will build the £360m site at Stanlow refinery in Ellesmere Port to help reduce carbon emissions. The company said it would also invest in a range of efficiencies to "decarbonise its...
rigzone.com
Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
Shipping costs for Russian crude are skyrocketing as more tanker owners shun the trade days before stricter European Union sanctions take effect. Owners who are still willing to load Russian crude are attempting to charge more for the risk. Baltic Sea-to-India rates are being discussed at about $15 million -- or $20 a barrel --- for loadings after Dec. 5 when new EU restrictions kick in, said shipbrokers. That’s a sharp increase from $9 million to $11.5 million before.
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
CNBC
Rolls-Royce uses hydrogen produced with wind and tidal power to test jet engine
The test was carried out at an outdoor site in the U.K. and used a converted regional aircraft engine from London-listed Rolls-Royce. The hydrogen came from facilities at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, an archipelago in waters north of mainland Scotland. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications...
mhwmag.com
BSLBATT receives $1.65M replacement order for Yale, Toyota Jungheinrich, Nichiyu and Still forklift batteries
BSLBATT battery is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY ) hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries. Today announced the receipt of a battery purchase order through its BSLBATT sales channel valued at about US$1.65 million. The batteries will be used by a leading forklift Dealer company to power end customers in Material Handling, Paper and Packaging, Food and Beverage, Refrigerated Storage, Manufacturing Industry, Fresh Produce, Wine Industry, Distribution, and 3PL industries in a new distribution center in South East Asia.
Airbus unveils zero-emissions hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine
On Wednesday, Airbus revealed in a press release that it was developing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine as one of the potential solutions to equip its zero-emission aircraft that will enter service by 2035. The next steps will be for Airbus to start ground and flight testing this fuel cell...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump
Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. “The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.
Boeing Stock Surges On Report of 787 Dreamliner Order By United Airlines
Boeing (BA) - Get Free Report shares lurched higher Friday following a report that suggested United Airlines (UAL) - Get Free Report is close to making a deal for dozens of the planemaker's trouble 787 Dreamliner. The Wall Street Journal reported that United could confirm the purchase as early as...
traveltomorrow.com
Shifting to one pilot may happen as early as 2027, EASA says
The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has put forward a proposal for having flights with only one pilot. In a working document sent to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), EASA calls for the creation of the necessary enablers to optimize commercial flights by reducing the cabin crew. The idea is that in the long term only one pilot will be needed to perform the cockpit operation.
Aviation International News
MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells
After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
pgjonline.com
Canada's TC Energy Gets Approval to Expand NGTL Gas Pipeline System
(Reuters) — The Canadian government on Wednesday approved an expansion to TC Energy's NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) pipeline system in Alberta, which will help improve market access for western Canadian natural gas. The West Path Delivery 2023 (WP2023) project will add about 40 km (25 miles) of new...
satnews.com
Cirium’s satellite based aircraft maintenace tracking is an aviation’s industry’s first
Cirium‘s satellite-based aircraft maintenance tracking feature in its Ascend Profiles module is an aviation industry’s first. Its new Ground Events feature enables aircraft and engine manufacturers, maintenance, repair and overhaul service providers, parts suppliers, lessors and insurers to monitor and predict future aircraft maintenance events. This means businesses...
IEA: Energy efficiency up 2% amid adoption of EVs, heat pumps
Advanced economies are spending billions of dollars on energy efficiency programs, the International Energy Agency found.
Comments / 0