ourmshome.com
Weekend Rewind: 7 things we noticed about 6 state champs
Six state championships were decided over the weekend in Hattiesburg at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi to put a wrap on yet another prep football season in the state of Mississippi. Well, Almost. Teams from the South part of the state won four...
Once left for dead, Starkville ends incredible run with 48-32 win over Brandon in MHSAA 6A Championship
HATTIESBURG — Everyone and their mother counted out the Starkville Yellowjackets. After all, they were 0-3 in Region play after a 24-17 loss to Tupelo on Oct. 7, and even the playoffs seemed a million miles away. But that just made Saturday night all the more special. The Yellowjackets jumped all ...
Mississippi State QB Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
One Mississippi State quarterback entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of the 2022 season.
mageenews.com
Mendenhall Falls Short in a Game Ending Filed Goal
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A large crowd was in attendance for the 4A State Championship game in Mississippi High School Activities Association in Hattiesburg. The game took place at the University of Southern Mississippi between the Mendenhall Tigers and the Louisville Wild Cats.
breezynews.com
Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games
Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
WLBT
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Mississippi universities learned their bowl game destinations Sunday afternoon. The FBS schools qualified for bowl eligibility by winning 6 games and Jackson State qualified by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship during the 2022 college football season. Jackson State will return to Atlanta for their...
Raleigh Wins Their First Ever Football State Championship
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Raleigh was able to complete a historic season on Friday. The Lions beat Noxubee County 55-52 to win the 3A Football State Championship. Highlights and sound from the game in the video above.
Starkville Daily News
FINISHING THE JOB: Yellow Jackets win state championship
HATTIESBURG – With their backs against the wall, the Yellow Jackets went to work and reeled off eight-straight wins. The last of those brought home the ultimate prize for the Jackets with a convincing 48-32 drubbing of Brandon in the state championship. It was the first title win of Chris Jones’ tenure in Starkville and quite possibly the sweetest title win of all-time for a proud Jacket program.
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
USM’s new president making $650,000; all of Mississippi’s public college presidents saw raises this year
Joe Paul is being paid an annual salary of $650,000 as the 11th president of University of Southern Mississippi, according to a copy of his contract the Institutions of Higher Learning provided to Mississippi Today. The salary makes Paul the third-highest paid college president in Mississippi and represents a $50,000...
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
wcbi.com
A Columbus Cheer team posts a video on Tik Tok that becomes viral
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The next viral video you see may have some local flavor. The Columbus Middle School Cheer team’s answer to a Tik Tok challenge and its follow-up videos have received Millions of views. The next time you scroll through Tik Tok you may see some...
wtva.com
Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles. That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program. The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years. The goal is...
wcbi.com
CMSD contact Columbus police to search for missing student
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for a teenager after being contacted by the school district. And his family is also asking for help finding him. A spokesman for the Columbus Police Department says the Columbus Municipal School District contacted police about two students who have been absent for an extended period of time.
Commercial Dispatch
Bullet hits house in Crawford
A bullet went into a residence in Crawford late Friday night, but there were no injuries reported, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lodge Street, Hawkins said, after a report of shots being fired. They found a round had gone through a window of a residence and into a wall.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi comedienne hits Hattiesburg stage for HIV/AIDS event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The AIDS Services Coalition (ASC) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a comedy fundraiser at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater on Friday night. Headling the show is Rita Brent, a Mississippi native with almost a decade in the comedy entertainment business. She’s been featured on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City, TruTV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, and Epix TV’s Unprotected Sets. Brent is also a staff writer for Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey” and wrote for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards show.
ourmshome.com
‘The Nutcracker’ by the World Ballet Series Comes to Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg is in for an extraordinary treat this holiday season. On December 6, the World Ballet Series will be making a rare stop in the Hub City to bring a true Christmas fairy tale tradition in grand fashion as the Historic Saenger Theater plays host to this world-class dance production to the stage, giving all ages a very special holiday present.
WDAM-TV
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
WLBT
Jefferson Davis County H.S. students protest after principal is “reassigned”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Jefferson Davis County High School protested Monday after their former principal was let go suddenly on Friday, December 2. The students could be heard yelling “No Young, No Class” inside the school Monday morning. Students said they won’t stop fighting until the former principal returns to school grounds.
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
