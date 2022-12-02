HATTIESBURG – With their backs against the wall, the Yellow Jackets went to work and reeled off eight-straight wins. The last of those brought home the ultimate prize for the Jackets with a convincing 48-32 drubbing of Brandon in the state championship. It was the first title win of Chris Jones’ tenure in Starkville and quite possibly the sweetest title win of all-time for a proud Jacket program.

2 DAYS AGO