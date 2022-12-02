ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jake Wells

Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WJLA

DC Weather: 50-degree temps with mix of clouds and sun on Monday

WASHINGTON (7News) — The new work and school week are starting off clear, but cold! Wake-up temperatures Monday are in the 20s and 30s with a heavy frost for some, so you may need a minute or two to defrost the car. Monday will be the nicest day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds expected and seasonable highs around 50 degrees.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
PWLiving

Change from HOV-2 to HOV-3 on I-66 in Northern Virginia Starts Monday, Dec. 5

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers that starting Monday, Dec. 5, vehicles will need three or more occupants to qualify as a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) on I-66 in Northern Virginia. This change from HOV-2+ to HOV-3+ will apply across the entire I-66 corridor in Northern Virginia from Haymarket to the D.C. line.
WJLA

Cherry blossoms in December? What this means for the DC region

WASHINGTON (7News) — On a cold day in December, you might find yourself missing that springtime weather. That’s when the National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival happens too. Each year, 7News is a proud media partner. But what if we told you, even though we are months away...
WJLA

DC Weather: Still need to hang lights? Sunny, cool Sunday in store

WASHINGTON (7News) — If you still need to hang your holiday lights, you might want to take advantage of this dry weather!. Seasonable temperatures return Sunday and Monday with highs ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Plan for abundant sunshine both days. Clouds will begin to increase...
WSET

SEE IT: Large meteor sails across the sky, captured in Central Virginia

(WSET) — This isn't something you see every day. A large meteor making its way across the night sky. This meteor, sent to us on ChimeIn by George Haislip of Pulaski, was seen around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. He captured it on his doorbell camera. According to Chief Meteorologist...
WSET

LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia

(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
visitroanokeva.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge

It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WJLA

As DC considers free bus service, Alexandria touts success of its 2021 move to 'fare-free'

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — This week, some D.C. Council members announced they are introducing legislation that would make Metro bus service free in the District. But when D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson tweeted that D.C. will be "the first major city in the US to provide free bus service", Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson was quick to respond.

