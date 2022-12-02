Read full article on original website
Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Change in Virginia tolls soon requiring taller vehicles to pay 3x standard rate
If you pride yourself in having the tallest truck in town, you might want to rethink your drive to work. A change in Virginia toll rates on Express Lanes is raising the prices for taller vehicles to three times that of the standard rate.
Rocket Launching From NASA Flight Facility Will Be Visible Across East Coast
A NASA rocket launching from Virginia on Friday, Dec. 9 will be briefly visible across the East Coast (see map above or click here for times). Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is set to launch at 6 p.m. The mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” will deploy...
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WJLA
DC Weather: 50-degree temps with mix of clouds and sun on Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The new work and school week are starting off clear, but cold! Wake-up temperatures Monday are in the 20s and 30s with a heavy frost for some, so you may need a minute or two to defrost the car. Monday will be the nicest day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds expected and seasonable highs around 50 degrees.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
On economic development, Youngkin says Virginia needs to stop ‘playing small ball’ to beat other states
Speaking to business leaders on Friday, Dec. 2, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia needs to cut taxes, overhaul its workforce development strategy and increase investments in project-ready sites to compete with other states.
Police issue warning ahead of holiday rush; 'common sense' tool can save lives
State police are urging Virginians to buckle up this holiday season, citing multiple fatal crashes that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend, where a driver or passenger was not wearing a seat belt.
Change from HOV-2 to HOV-3 on I-66 in Northern Virginia Starts Monday, Dec. 5
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers that starting Monday, Dec. 5, vehicles will need three or more occupants to qualify as a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) on I-66 in Northern Virginia. This change from HOV-2+ to HOV-3+ will apply across the entire I-66 corridor in Northern Virginia from Haymarket to the D.C. line.
Tanker with 8,000 gallons of fuel overturns in Virginia, creating gridlock
A tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel overturned on Route 7 in Northern Virginia early Wednesday morning, causing significant delays.
WJLA
Cherry blossoms in December? What this means for the DC region
WASHINGTON (7News) — On a cold day in December, you might find yourself missing that springtime weather. That’s when the National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival happens too. Each year, 7News is a proud media partner. But what if we told you, even though we are months away...
WJLA
DC Weather: Still need to hang lights? Sunny, cool Sunday in store
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you still need to hang your holiday lights, you might want to take advantage of this dry weather!. Seasonable temperatures return Sunday and Monday with highs ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Plan for abundant sunshine both days. Clouds will begin to increase...
Virginia Department of Forestry on why you should ‘leave your leaves’
The last of the fall leaves are starting to hit the ground and are probably piling up in your yard or garden. You may want to rake them up, throw them away, or burn them, but the Virginia Department of Forestry is encouraging another solution -- leave them alone.
WSET
SEE IT: Large meteor sails across the sky, captured in Central Virginia
(WSET) — This isn't something you see every day. A large meteor making its way across the night sky. This meteor, sent to us on ChimeIn by George Haislip of Pulaski, was seen around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. He captured it on his doorbell camera. According to Chief Meteorologist...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WJLA
As DC considers free bus service, Alexandria touts success of its 2021 move to 'fare-free'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — This week, some D.C. Council members announced they are introducing legislation that would make Metro bus service free in the District. But when D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson tweeted that D.C. will be "the first major city in the US to provide free bus service", Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson was quick to respond.
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 40%
More than 880 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
