Chris Eubank Jr has no plans to miss Christmas dinner in training for Liam Smith, who vows to use lessons from Canelo Alvarez loss

Tyson Fury Fury dominates Derek Chisora to stop him in 10 rounds and retain WBC heavyweight title | 'Usyk you're next!'
Tyson Fury dominated Derek Chisora to defend his WBC heavyweight title in 10 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday night. It was a dominant performance from Fury. He subjected Chisora to sustained punishment until finally, with nine seconds left in the 10th round, referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to wave it off.
Tyson Fury reveals what next after Derek Chisora victory: Either Oleksandr Usyk early in 2023 or Joe Joyce at Wembley
Tyson Fury is expecting to have the "biggest year" of his career yet in 2023. Fury defended his WBC heavyweight title when he halted Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in 10 rounds on Saturday. Now Fury is coming for all the other major titles that are currently outside...
Tyson Fury can fight Oleksandr Usyk at the 'perfect time' in 2023, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman
Tyson Fury will fight Oleksandr Usyk at the "perfect time" if the heavyweight world champions can imminently agree terms for an undisputed clash, according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. Fury made an impressive voluntary defence of his WBC title as he stopped Derek Chisora in London on Saturday, before facing...
