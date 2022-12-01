Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Watch Tyson Fury smash Derek Chisora, score late finish in trilogy fight | Video
Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) retained his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated boxing record earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, when “Gypsy King” outclassed veteran fighter Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KO) for the third time in his career.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar
Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
Tyson Fury dominates, stops Derek Chisora in Round 10
Tyson Fury landed at will during the 10 rounds the fight lasted to keep a potential undisputed bout against fellow champion Oleksandr Usyk alive.
'Fight night ready': Paris Fury turns heads in a pink dress as she cheers on her Gypsy King husband Tyson Fury to victory at his boxing match against Derek Chisora
Paris Fury was dressed to the nines on Saturday as she cheered on her husband Tyson Fury in his match against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The blonde, 32, shared a series of pictures of herself dressed up in a pink dress as she and her family cheered him onto victory.
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora: LIVE round-by-round updates, results, full coverage
Heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury stopped Derek Chisora in the 10th round Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) battered his grossly overmatched opponent from beginning to end, patiently picking Chisora apart from a distance and taking few punches himself. The champ wasn’t able to put Chisora...
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora share burgers in dressing room after brutal boxing match
Tyson Fury visited Derek Chisora in his dressing room to chat, meet his children and share Five Guys burgers after their brutal boxing bout on Saturday night.Fury maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.“When the war is complete we break bread,” Chisora wrote, posting the video to social media.The pair can be seen discussing their fight together as Fury says hello to his opponent’s young children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advance
Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora late on uncomfortable night that no one needed
That was uncomfortable. It was uncomfortable for the 60,000 or so freezing fans in the somehow-sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was uncomfortable for everyone who decided, against all reason, to pay the pay-per-view price. It was uncomfortable for Derek Chisora, shivering upon the impact of Tyson Fury’s punches, as those in the London venue shivered from the cold. It even seemed uncomfortable for Fury himself at times.A lot of people said in August that this was a fight no one wanted. The attendance at Tottenham suggested otherwise, but one thing is indisputable: this was a fight that no one...
MMAmania.com
Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
Sporting News
David Haye challenges Tyson Fury to beat his Derek Chisora knockout
EXCLUSIVE — David Haye has called on Tyson Fury to provide an entertaining fight against Derek Chisora, calling on the WBC heavyweight champion to trade toe-to-toe. Fury — whose failed negotiations with Anthony Joshua dominated the back-half of his year — has drawn criticism for taking on the Chisora fight at this stage of his career, with the 38-year-old set for a first world title shot in a decade. Indeed, since that UD loss to Vitali Klitschko in 2012, Chisora has gone on to be defeated nine further times.
Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'
Tyson Fury is “ready” for an undisputed bout with Oleksandr Usyk after stopping Derek Chisora on Saturday night.The boxer maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.Fury now wants Usyk, the current holder of the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA belts, next.“I’m ready, I’m willing to take on Usyk next, whether it’s going to be in Saudi Arabia or back here in the UK,” he said.“I’ll do him.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The QuestionsPele ‘strong with a lot of hope’ after reports of move to end-of-life careWhat we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua Talks Up 2023 Clash with Tyson Fury
Former two-time World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still hopeful of securing a long-awaited fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, this coming after ongoing talks to make the bout a reality went on for months before falling apart. Fury, the WBC Heavyweight title holder, takes on Derek Chisora at the...
Tyson Fury’s savage beatdown of Dereck Chisora serves as brutal reminder of boxing’s true nature
More than 60,000 showed up for Dereck “Del Boy” Chisora’s boxing wake on Saturday night in north London.It was, even by the sport’s merciless code, hard to stomach on a winter’s night under the glare and flare of a crowd gathered for an expected massacre. They got what they paid for and Chisora deserves every penny of the blood money he made.Tyson Fury, meanwhile, is blameless and acted regal before, during and after the fight. It finished in round 10 with Chisora cut under the right eye, staggering and blowing out plumes of blood from his damaged mouth. His...
David Haye confident Derek Chisora is ‘ready to go’ against Tyson Fury
David Haye is not worried about Derek Chisora stepping into the ring with Tyson Fury on Saturday and believes his old rival fully deserves the “big, juicy paycheck” coming his way.Veteran Chisora will fight for the world heavyweight title again and attempt to produce a huge shock in his 46th bout by downing his undefeated fellow Briton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Chisora will turn 39 later this month and three consecutive defeats sparked calls for ‘Del Boy’ to quit last winter only for the Finchley fighter to beat Kubrat Pulev on points in his most recent outing at the O2 Arena...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury vs Chisora III: Start Time, Date, TV Channels
Fury vs Chisora: Exclusively Live On ESPN In The US & BT Sport Box Office – Main Card: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT. Fury v Chisora is now available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £26.95 in the UK. The fight will see Fury...
