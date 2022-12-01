Tyson Fury is “ready” for an undisputed bout with Oleksandr Usyk after stopping Derek Chisora on Saturday night.The boxer maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.Fury now wants Usyk, the current holder of the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA belts, next.“I’m ready, I’m willing to take on Usyk next, whether it’s going to be in Saudi Arabia or back here in the UK,” he said.“I’ll do him.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The QuestionsPele ‘strong with a lot of hope’ after reports of move to end-of-life careWhat we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages

18 HOURS AGO