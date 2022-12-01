ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar

Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
The Independent

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora share burgers in dressing room after brutal boxing match

Tyson Fury visited Derek Chisora in his dressing room to chat, meet his children and share Five Guys burgers after their brutal boxing bout on Saturday night.Fury maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.“When the war is complete we break bread,” Chisora wrote, posting the video to social media.The pair can be seen discussing their fight together as Fury says hello to his opponent’s young children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advance
The Independent

Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora late on uncomfortable night that no one needed

That was uncomfortable. It was uncomfortable for the 60,000 or so freezing fans in the somehow-sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was uncomfortable for everyone who decided, against all reason, to pay the pay-per-view price. It was uncomfortable for Derek Chisora, shivering upon the impact of Tyson Fury’s punches, as those in the London venue shivered from the cold. It even seemed uncomfortable for Fury himself at times.A lot of people said in August that this was a fight no one wanted. The attendance at Tottenham suggested otherwise, but one thing is indisputable: this was a fight that no one...
MMAmania.com

Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
Sporting News

David Haye challenges Tyson Fury to beat his Derek Chisora knockout

EXCLUSIVE — David Haye has called on Tyson Fury to provide an entertaining fight against Derek Chisora, calling on the WBC heavyweight champion to trade toe-to-toe. Fury — whose failed negotiations with Anthony Joshua dominated the back-half of his year — has drawn criticism for taking on the Chisora fight at this stage of his career, with the 38-year-old set for a first world title shot in a decade. Indeed, since that UD loss to Vitali Klitschko in 2012, Chisora has gone on to be defeated nine further times.
The Independent

Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'

Tyson Fury is “ready” for an undisputed bout with Oleksandr Usyk after stopping Derek Chisora on Saturday night.The boxer maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.Fury now wants Usyk, the current holder of the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA belts, next.“I’m ready, I’m willing to take on Usyk next, whether it’s going to be in Saudi Arabia or back here in the UK,” he said.“I’ll do him.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The QuestionsPele ‘strong with a lot of hope’ after reports of move to end-of-life careWhat we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages
worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Joshua Talks Up 2023 Clash with Tyson Fury

Former two-time World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still hopeful of securing a long-awaited fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, this coming after ongoing talks to make the bout a reality went on for months before falling apart. Fury, the WBC Heavyweight title holder, takes on Derek Chisora at the...
The Independent

Tyson Fury’s savage beatdown of Dereck Chisora serves as brutal reminder of boxing’s true nature

More than 60,000 showed up for Dereck “Del Boy” Chisora’s boxing wake on Saturday night in north London.It was, even by the sport’s merciless code, hard to stomach on a winter’s night under the glare and flare of a crowd gathered for an expected massacre. They got what they paid for and Chisora deserves every penny of the blood money he made.Tyson Fury, meanwhile, is blameless and acted regal before, during and after the fight. It finished in round 10 with Chisora cut under the right eye, staggering and blowing out plumes of blood from his damaged mouth. His...
The Independent

David Haye confident Derek Chisora is ‘ready to go’ against Tyson Fury

David Haye is not worried about Derek Chisora stepping into the ring with Tyson Fury on Saturday and believes his old rival fully deserves the “big, juicy paycheck” coming his way.Veteran Chisora will fight for the world heavyweight title again and attempt to produce a huge shock in his 46th bout by downing his undefeated fellow Briton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Chisora will turn 39 later this month and three consecutive defeats sparked calls for ‘Del Boy’ to quit last winter only for the Finchley fighter to beat Kubrat Pulev on points in his most recent outing at the O2 Arena...
SkySports

Oleksandr Usyk's promoter hopes Tyson Fury is 'brave enough' to take undisputed title fight | Filip Hrgovic 'won't hurt the big fight'

Oleksandr Usyk will not abandon his pursuit of an undisputed title showdown with Tyson Fury, whatever obstacles are thrown in his path, his promoter has told Sky Sports. Usyk spectacularly won the WBO, IBF and WBA belts from Anthony Joshua last September in London. He returned to Ukraine when Russia invaded his country this year but came back to boxing to retain his titles in an August rematch.
SkySports

BoxingNews24.com

Fury vs Chisora III: Start Time, Date, TV Channels

Fury vs Chisora: Exclusively Live On ESPN In The US & BT Sport Box Office – Main Card: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT. Fury v Chisora is now available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £26.95 in the UK. The fight will see Fury...

