Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Press
2022 Christmas Comes to Houston Theater, Part II
The Alley Theatre now has A Christmas Carol to be proud of. It is Broadway worthy. Using as much of Charles Dickens' text that can fit within a running time of two hours, and employing a phalanx of theatrical chicanery – miniature houses (adoringly designed by Michael Locher) , glowing Empire-waist dresses hanging from the rafters, a colorful but brief puppet show (designed by Afsaneh Aayani) for young Ebenezer, trapdoors for surprising reveals, a living door knocker (all illusions by master designer Jim Steinmeyer), a gloriously ghostly Marley pawing out of a fireplace, three superb Christmas spirits of Past, Present, and Yet to Come, and an agile company who throws itself into this iconic Victorian saga – this adaptation by artistic director Rob Melrose is Christmas for the ages.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Sushi by Hidden Opens, CAPS Supper Club Soon
Sushi by Hidden, 5216 Morningside, opens December 5 for dinner service. The restaurant will feature a 30-minute timed omakase experience from the creators of the speakeasy sushi restaurant, Hidden Omakase. The new Rice Village spot will be similar to Hidden Omakase with a limited seating of 10 guests at a time. Each diner will receive 12 sushi pieces chosen and delivered directly by the chef. Leading the chef-driven experience is Chef Jimmy Kieu along with a rotating roster of sushi professionals.
Comments / 0