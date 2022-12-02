ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisiting Grapefruit, the Band That Connects The Beatles to AC/DC

Look far enough into the annals of musical history and you’ll eventually find unexpected connections between artists you might never have expected. It’s the kind of musical history that leads to legendary punk bassist Mike Watt playing on a Kelly Clarkson album, for instance. Sometimes, the right artist can act as a bridge between two other seemingly disparate musicians. You might not think that The Beatles and AC/DC have much in common, for instance — but dig a little deeper and you’ll find some convergence there as well.
Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year

Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year. Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including...
What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
Daddy Yankee led reggaeton's global rise. As he bows out, the genre enters a new era

By the time Daddy Yankee plays "Gasolina" one August night at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, the crowd rumbles so loud it feels like the venue will cave in on itself. It's a show that's been months in the making: La Última Vuelta, Yankee's last tour before he retires. He announced the decision to bow out in March, with the release of his first studio album in a decade. LEGENDADDY, as he so aptly named it, found the reggaeton veteran giving himself his flowers for a career that's spanned more than three decades and made him a household name across the world.
Joni Mitchell to Release Six Studio Albums as Vinyl Box Set

Joni Mitchell, along with Rhino Entertainment, have partnered with Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab to release six of her studio albums as ultra disc one-step 180g 45 RPM 2LP vinyl box sets and hybrid SACDs. The new release spans Mitchell’s early-mid-70s period and includes Ladies of the Canyon, Blue, For the...
Gladys Knight, Amy Grant and U2 are among the honorees at the Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON — A heartfelt Patti LaBelle praised her lifelong friend Gladys Knight. Sean Penn called U2 "four scrappy Dublin punks." Ballet dancers performed for conductor and composer Tania León. Matt Damon playfully teased his friend George Clooney — a lot — while Sheryl Crow delivered a heartfelt rendition of "Baby Baby" to Amy Grant during Sunday's Kennedy Center Honors.
Ben Harper announces solo headline Australian shows

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Harper will return to Australia for a run of special solo shows next year. The 3x GRAMMY winner will perform at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Sydney’s State Theatre and Brisbane’s QPAC in February (see full details below). Tickets go on sale to the general public...
Paramore Tease Portion of Upcoming Song ‘The News’

's new album, This Is Why, isn't due until Feb. 10, but we may be getting another song before the calendar year closes. While the band has been playing the title track on their recent tour, a new TikTok shared from the group's account serves up a snippet of a new song apparently titled "The News."
This ATM at Art Basel has a twist: It posts a picture of you with your bank balance

What if everyone in a room knew your bank balance?. A Brooklyn art collective has created an ATM that lets people put their balance on display at the Art Basel in Miami Beach. The ATM created by MSCHF puts the cash balance of those who use it on display at the art fair and ranks people by wealth. American DJ and music producer Diplo posted on Twitter a video of him taking the No. 1 spot on the ATM at $3 million on Friday.
