By the time Daddy Yankee plays "Gasolina" one August night at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, the crowd rumbles so loud it feels like the venue will cave in on itself. It's a show that's been months in the making: La Última Vuelta, Yankee's last tour before he retires. He announced the decision to bow out in March, with the release of his first studio album in a decade. LEGENDADDY, as he so aptly named it, found the reggaeton veteran giving himself his flowers for a career that's spanned more than three decades and made him a household name across the world.

2 DAYS AGO