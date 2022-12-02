Read full article on original website
BTS’ RM ‘Contained His Honest Feelings’ With Latest Solo Project ‘Indigo’
RM is being 'honest' with his latest solo project. Here's what we learned about the December 2022 release, 'Indigo,' created by the BTS member.
Watch: BTS member RM teases 'Wild Flower' music video
K-pop star RM released a preview of his music video for "Wild Flower" featuring Cho Yoo-jin, a song from his solo album "Indigo."
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
Revisiting Grapefruit, the Band That Connects The Beatles to AC/DC
Look far enough into the annals of musical history and you’ll eventually find unexpected connections between artists you might never have expected. It’s the kind of musical history that leads to legendary punk bassist Mike Watt playing on a Kelly Clarkson album, for instance. Sometimes, the right artist can act as a bridge between two other seemingly disparate musicians. You might not think that The Beatles and AC/DC have much in common, for instance — but dig a little deeper and you’ll find some convergence there as well.
Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year
Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year. Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including...
What’s the most hated Christmas song?
(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
Daddy Yankee led reggaeton's global rise. As he bows out, the genre enters a new era
By the time Daddy Yankee plays "Gasolina" one August night at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, the crowd rumbles so loud it feels like the venue will cave in on itself. It's a show that's been months in the making: La Última Vuelta, Yankee's last tour before he retires. He announced the decision to bow out in March, with the release of his first studio album in a decade. LEGENDADDY, as he so aptly named it, found the reggaeton veteran giving himself his flowers for a career that's spanned more than three decades and made him a household name across the world.
Ringo Starr Copied a Famous 1960s Song for His Only Beatles Drum Solo
Ringo Starr copied a famous 1960s song to get the job done when he had to record his only Beatles drum solo.
Glastonbury organizers say the festival will be Elton John's U.K. farewell show
LONDON — Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain. The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival's final night on June 25. The festival tweeted: "We are incredibly excited...
Joni Mitchell to Release Six Studio Albums as Vinyl Box Set
Joni Mitchell, along with Rhino Entertainment, have partnered with Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab to release six of her studio albums as ultra disc one-step 180g 45 RPM 2LP vinyl box sets and hybrid SACDs. The new release spans Mitchell’s early-mid-70s period and includes Ladies of the Canyon, Blue, For the...
Gladys Knight, Amy Grant and U2 are among the honorees at the Kennedy Center
WASHINGTON — A heartfelt Patti LaBelle praised her lifelong friend Gladys Knight. Sean Penn called U2 "four scrappy Dublin punks." Ballet dancers performed for conductor and composer Tania León. Matt Damon playfully teased his friend George Clooney — a lot — while Sheryl Crow delivered a heartfelt rendition of "Baby Baby" to Amy Grant during Sunday's Kennedy Center Honors.
thebrag.com
Ben Harper announces solo headline Australian shows
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Harper will return to Australia for a run of special solo shows next year. The 3x GRAMMY winner will perform at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Sydney’s State Theatre and Brisbane’s QPAC in February (see full details below). Tickets go on sale to the general public...
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Death metal singers have a vocal counterpart ... in bats
Bats have a seven-octave vocal range. Researchers say, to make their low-frequency calls, bats use the same trick as throat singers and death metal growlers. / ASSOCIATED PRESS.
Paramore Tease Portion of Upcoming Song ‘The News’
's new album, This Is Why, isn't due until Feb. 10, but we may be getting another song before the calendar year closes. While the band has been playing the title track on their recent tour, a new TikTok shared from the group's account serves up a snippet of a new song apparently titled "The News."
This ATM at Art Basel has a twist: It posts a picture of you with your bank balance
What if everyone in a room knew your bank balance?. A Brooklyn art collective has created an ATM that lets people put their balance on display at the Art Basel in Miami Beach. The ATM created by MSCHF puts the cash balance of those who use it on display at the art fair and ranks people by wealth. American DJ and music producer Diplo posted on Twitter a video of him taking the No. 1 spot on the ATM at $3 million on Friday.
Best classical of 2022: Gustavo, Mark Morris and the CD discovery of the year
Yes, we had another year dominated by Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil, but new stars such as María Dueñas and Lahav Shani made their mark.
Elvis Costello Announces ‘The Boy Named If’ Companion Album
Elvis Costello is releasing a companion to his latest album. The Boy Named If (Alive at Memphis Magnetic) is set to arrive on Nov. 25. The project follows Costello's The Boy Named If, which was released in January of this year and recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album.
