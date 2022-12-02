ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
TheStreet

Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023

Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
Thrillist

A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
News Channel Nebraska

Saudi Arabia plans one of the world's biggest airports

As Saudi Arabia continues to develop as a tourist destination, it's making plans for big things -- specifically, one of the world's biggest airports. The King Salman International Airport, due to be built in capital Riyadh, will have no fewer than six parallel runways, allowing 185 million passengers to pass through annually by 2050. Built over the current King Khalid International Airport, it will sprawl over a whopping 22 square miles and is due to be designed by starchitects Foster + Partners, who have dubbed it an "aerotropolis."
Narcity

Air Canada Is Hiring Ramp Agents At Vancouver Airport & No Experience Is Needed

If you've been looking for a new gig that pays a decent hourly wage and requires no experience, today is your lucky day. Air Canada is currently looking to hire full-time ramp agents based out of Vancouver International Airport and no previous job experience is needed to land the role.
aeroroutes.com

Thai VietJet Air Plans Chiang Mai – Osaka Launch in 1Q23

Thai VietJet Air in the first quarter of 2023 plans to add service to Osaka, as the airline opened reservation for Chiang Mai – Osaka Kanai nonstop flight, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. The airline plans to operate 3 weekly flights from 31JAN23. VZ822 CNX2300 – 0600+1KIX 321 246...
BoardingArea

Where Are The Most Stressful Airports In The World — and In the United States?

Some people might argue that the most stressful part of travel is the airport itself, which can be noisy, crowded, uncomfortable, expensive, and inconvenient — parking can be virtually impossible during holidays and flights can be delayed or canceled as two of many examples — not to mention being processed through the long lines of the security checkpoint and having to comply with numerous restrictions and regulations…

