Wise County, TX

Body of 7-year-old girl missing out of North Texas found

By Abigail Jones, Julianna Russ
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wise County officials say the body of a 7-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found Friday.

According to a report from KXAN sister station KXAS , a police presence was seen just miles from the area where Athena Strand went missing. An Amber Alert was issued out of Paradise, Texas for Strand on Thursday.

She was last seen at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of County Rd. 3573 in Paradise, according to DPS. Paradise is a little less than an hour northwest of Fort Worth.

Related
TheDailyBeast

Grieving Mom Says Athena Was Killed By ‘Sick, Cruel Monster’

The mother of a 7-year-old girl allegedly abducted and murdered by a FedEx driver says she wants the world to know the “beautiful, kind, intelligent” girl who police now say was taken from her.“My princess was taken from me from a sick, cruel monster for absolutely no reason,” Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted on Facebook Saturday, shortly after authorities called off a desperate two-day search for her daughter, Athena. “I want everyone to know, every single person in this world, that this is my baby and my baby was taken from me,” she added. “I want everyone to know her face...
WISE COUNTY, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

A Special Investigation Into the Dallas Mayor’s Pants

The purpose of this post is to draw attention to the need for everyone to get a flu shot. This is really about public health. So if you’re tempted to criticize me for writing about something frivolous and doing so in a snarky manner, maybe first ask yourself why you want people to die. I’m here to save lives.
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys have a special visitor on Monday

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – One day after the Dallas Cowboys blew out the Indianapolis Colts, the team had a special visitor on Monday, who could join the team very soon. Former Los Angeles Ram and NY Giants star player Odell Beckman Junior met with Cowboys management on...
FRISCO, TX
