Body of 7-year-old girl missing out of North Texas found

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wise County officials say the body of a 7-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found Friday.

According to a report from KXAN sister station KXAS , a police presence was seen just miles from the area where Athena Strand went missing. An Amber Alert was issued out of Paradise, Texas for Strand on Thursday.

She was last seen at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of County Rd. 3573 in Paradise, according to DPS. Paradise is a little less than an hour northwest of Fort Worth.

