Canceled crab harvests for Alaska and WA to cost fisheries $287 million, say US senators
In a letter from Senators Cantwell, Murray and others call for ‘immediate and decisive action’ to shore up fisheries after historic closures.
Gold Miner Strikes 19.1m of 43.3 g/t Au at Alaska Property
North American gold explorer HighGold Mining Inc. (HIGH:TSX.V; HGGOF:OTCQX), yesterday announced the results from assays collected from four resource infill and expansion drill holes at its Johnson Tract (JT) Project in Southcentral Alaska, U.S. The JT Project is a poly-metallic (gold, copper, zinc, silver, lead) project that encompasses about 8,475...
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
In the U.S., this critical mineral is found only in Utah and it matters
Indium is a mineral vital to daily life, used in common items like think windshields and touch screens. The only “established resource” of indium in the United States s found in Utah’s West Desert. Researchers say there is enough indium there to meet the entire domestic demand for 10 years.
natureworldnews.com
Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine
In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
watchers.news
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Yellow, Alaska
Seismic activity under Takawangha volcano, Alaska increased over the past couple of days and intensified on November 18, 2022, forcing the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) to raise the Aviation Color Code to Yellow and the Volcano Alert Level to Advisory. The last known eruption at this volcano took place in...
Meet the extinct sea cow that cultivated Pacific kelp forests
A sketch of the extinct Steller's Sea Cow from a book published in 1896. Biodiversity Heritage Library/California Academy of SciencesUnderstanding the ancient creature's impact could help aid conservation efforts.
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Forest in the United States
There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
The U.S. Promised Tribes They Would Always Have Fish, but the Fish They Have Pose Toxic Risks
For decades, the U.S. government has failed to test for chemicals and metals in fish. So, we did. What we found was alarming for tribes. This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.
Analysis: Is China ready to lead on protecting nature at the upcoming UN biodiversity conference?
As the world parses what was achieved at the U.N. climate change conference in Egypt, negotiators are convening in Montreal to set goals for curbing Earth’s other crisis: loss of living species. Starting on Dec. 7, 2022, 196 nations that have ratified the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity will...
Ars Technica
As the Arctic warms, beavers are moving in
It began decades ago, with a few hardy pioneers slogging north across the tundra. It’s said that one individual walked so far to get there that he rubbed the skin off the underside of his long, flat tail. Today, his kind have homes and colonies scattered throughout the tundra in Alaska and Canada—and their numbers are increasing. Beavers have found their way to the far north.
sciencealert.com
Grim Study Shows 10 Years of 'Carbon Offsets' in California Had No Climate Benefit
Many of the companies promising 'net zero' emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company's carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate.
myscience.org
’Climate whip’ increased wildfires on California west coast 8,000 years ago
Stalactites help study past climate / Hydroclimate fluctuations and increased fires are linked. To better assess future climate trends, researchers are trying to uncover and analyze evidence from past times. In an international research collaboration, scientists have now studied the Misox Oscillation some 8,200 years ago using stalactites from White Moon Cave in northern California. Novel indicators show that in California, fluctuations between extreme wetness and drought on the one hand and forest fires on the other were closely linked. This phenomenon is likely to increase with human-induced climate change, expect the researchers involved from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), Vanderbilt University in Nashville, USA, and Northumbria University in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. The work was published in Nature Communications.
9to5Mac
First reported use of Emergency SOS via Satellite saves snowmobiler in Alaska
In what appears to be the first reported use of Emergency SOS via Satellite, a snowmobiler in Alaska was successfully rescued when he became stranded in an extremely isolated area. Alaska State Troopers received an alert from the Apple Emergency Response Center in the early hours of yesterday morning …
buckinghamshirelive.com
Buckinghamshire adventurer's incredible 1,500km expedition from Canada to Alaska, encountering whales, bears, whirlpools and rapids
A Buckinghamshire adventurer who embarked on a 1,500km kayak trip across North America has described coming face-to-face with whales and grizzly bears while tackling perilous conditions. Chris Whittaker tackled the mammoth journey from Canada to Alaska in an "incredible" 72-day adventure. Chris, 29, grew up in Milton Keynes but now...
Massive T-Rex Footprint Discovered at Alaska National Monument
A massive footprint of a T-Rex was found in Katmai National Park on November 28th, and park officials are ecstatic about the discovery. Reportedly, the footprint marks the first evidence that these huge reptiles once roamed the area. “RAWR!” Katmai National Park officials wrote on Twitter along with a photo...
natureworldnews.com
The Great Dying: Methane Emissions Hold Clue on the World's Largest Mass Extinction Event 260 Million Years Ago
Mass extinction events such as the Great Dying 260 million years ago were influenced by volcanic activities and greenhouse gas release like methane emissions, according to a new study led by researchers in China. The study asserts that such emissions from large igneous provinces could have set the stage for the Late Permian mass extinction event.
