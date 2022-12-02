ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
sciencealert.com

Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator

Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
ARTnews

2,100-Year-Old Text By Previously Thought to Be Illiterate Spanish Tribe Found On Bronze Relic

Archaeologists in Spain have made a stunning discovery that could prove a previously thought to be illiterate Spanish tribe had a written language, El Pais reported Monday. In June 2021, a research team from the Spain-based Aranzadi Science Society uncovered a metal hand-shaped symbol with a hole by the palm while excavating a site in Northern Spain known as Irulegi. The bronze relic was initially thought to be a simple charm hung on a door until this year, when restoration of the piece revealed engraved text. The Hand of Irulegi, as it is now called, is now believed to be...
msn.com

Colosseum’s drains reveal sausage dogs slaughtered in bloody bear fight bouts

Sausage dogs were used for entertainment in the Colosseum and may have been pitted against bigger animals in bloody fights watched by ancient Roman spectators, archaeologists have revealed in a new discovery. Archaeologists excavating the ancient drains that lie beneath the 2,000-year-old amphitheatre in Rome found, for the first time,...
wonderwall.com

Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI

Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
TheDailyBeast

Stunning Bronze Statues Discovered After 2,000 Years Under Spa Water

ROME—The discovery of 24 perfectly-preserved bronze statues dating back to the 2nd Century B.C. at a thermal spa in Tuscany has given archeologists a rare glimpse at the past that may just “rewrite history,” they say. The discovery was made at the San Casciano dei Bagni spa in Tuscany, which boast millennia-old natural thermal springs that attract tourists to the town to soak in the same thermal waters as emperors did. Archeologists were hoping to uncover the original thermal bath basin when they found the first hands protruding from the oozing thermal mud two weeks ago. Since then, 24 statues,...
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth An ‘Exceptional Collection’ Of 1,300-Year-Old Stucco Maya Masks In Mexico

Many of the masks were discovered at digs in 2013 and 2018, and represent numerous underworld deities. The Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico is proving to be a treasure trove of pre-Columbian Maya relics, as a team of archaeologists working in the region recently unveiled a large number of carved stone masks worn by the ancient population.
Ceebla Cuud

The Lavish Ghost Town Designed for Rich Middle Easterners

Burj Al Babas mini Castlesistockphoto by Esin Deniz /purchased by author. Burj Al Babas might be the spookiest location on earth if Disney World is the happiest. Near the Black Sea, in the village of Mudurnu, there are 587 mini-castles that aren't finished and are completely empty. However, it wasn’t meant to be this way, like most ghost towns. Burj Al Babas was designed as a sumptuous, stately urban development that would give the appearance of regal living to anyone ready to pay between $300k and $400k for their own small palace.
Smithonian

Scientists Unearth a Prehistoric Marine Turtle the Size of a Car

Researchers have unearthed the remains of a new species of gigantic marine turtle in northern Spain. Weighing about two tons and measuring 12 feet long, the prehistoric creature is the largest of its kind ever discovered in Europe. The find was completely accidental: A hiker stumbled across some bone fragments...
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital Aids Successful Demonstration of Record-Breaking 1.4 Terabyte Single-Pass Optical Downlink for NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 Satellite

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced its contribution to the successful demonstration of a record-breaking 1.4-terabytes of data delivered from space to ground by an optical downlink in a single pass. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005115/en/ The technology inherent in PTD-3 could open doors to large-volume data communications and data accessibility for advanced space exploration— delivering multiple terabytes of data per day to a single ground station (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
Virginian Review

Science Debunks The Curse Of The Pharoahs By Examining King Tut’s Mummified Body

Nearly 50 years after Harold Carter opened King Tutankhamen’s tomb, I stood in the Egyptian Antiquities Museum in Cairo, Egypt, gazing at the boy king’s solid gold sarcophagus. Nearly 100 years have passed since Harold Carter, a famous British archeologist and Egyptologist who was financed by Lord Carnarvon, discovered the passageway to the boy king’s tomb that had been well hidden for centuries in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, where I visited by boat on the Nile. It was 120 F in the Valley of the Kings on the July day in 1970 when I visited the tomb, and...

