Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas
GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
Camp North Ends Hosts The Mistletoe Market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Camp North End will host the Mistletoe Market from December 3rd through December 17th. Guests can enjoy the festive nighttime market over three consecutive Saturdays. The 76-acre historic site will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Come hungry! There will be seasonal food and hot drinks...
Local biker association hosts Toys for Tots Ride at Bojangles Coliseum
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Concerned Bikers Association held its annual Toys for Tots Ride at Bojangles Coliseum Sunday afternoon. Thousands of motorcycles left the coliseum parking lot at 1 p.m. on a police-escorted ride. The ride ended at Independence Harley Davidson, where donated toys will be collected by local...
‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Winthrop University student is following her passion and forging a new path. Sue Farmer showed Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis her dorm room at the Rock Hill university. “My home away from home,” Farmer said. From the posters and futon to the ramen...
Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Will Hold An Equipment Auction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the ATC, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
‘It should never go’: Group fights to preserve historic Black school in Gaston County
CRAMERTON, N.C. — A group in Gaston County is fighting to preserve a town’s last standing one-room school that served African-American children, men and women. They worry that a vital piece of history in Cramerton’s Baltimore community could be lost. Fred Glenn is the owner of the...
Citizens graduate from Kannapolis 101 Academy
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis residents who completed the Kannapolis 101 Academy were recently recognized by the Kannapolis City Council. The residents completed the ten-week program this fall. The academy includes visiting city departments, meeting staff and getting a behind the scenes look at the services and function of the City. They learn about the police, fire and parks and recreation departments, learn how to plan a budget for the City, gain an understanding about economic development and how planning guidelines impact development. Streets, transit and the Downtown Revitalization Project are also topics that were explored.
Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade. WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
4 Great Burger Places in Charlotte
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Charlotte and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger restaurants in Charlotte that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Brad Panovich picked by Queen City Nerve readers as Charlotte's best TV personality
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City Nerve readers have cast their votes for the Best In The Nest for 2022. From the tastiest eateries to the best parks in Charlotte, readers of the city's alternative newspaper made their voices heard about their favorite parts of it. The newspaper's readers also...
Where to See the Christmas Lights in Charlotte and Surrounding Areas This Year
One of our favorite holiday activities is scoping out the city for the biggest and best Christmas light show. Charlotte is filled with holiday festivals that have incredible displays, but we also love the local homes that go all out. So gather the family, warm up some hot cocoa, and hop in the car because we have your updated 2022 list on where to see the best Christmas lights this year in Charlotte and surrounding areas.
Trying Pilk, the new Pepsi holiday drink
Wake Up Charlotte's Chris Mulcahy and Briana Harper try Pilk. It's inspired by a "dirty soda" TikTok trend, where people add cream and syrup to their soda.
CMPD: Rocky River High School Student Dies Following Shooting
CMPD says the Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte has died. Nahzir Taylor, 17, died Friday morning. He was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte moments after getting off a school bus. He was a student at Rocky River High School.
'If you look good, you feel good' | Charlotte woman provides hair essentials for underserved women
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Glenisha Thomas hoped to provide for those in need even as she experienced one of her lowest points with homelessness. From there, the idea of Pretty Ponytails grew. "It was such a humbling experience that god would choose me to provide such an important task and...
Local nonprofit joins #JusticeForShanquella efforts
An upcoming rally is planned to keep attention on one Charlotte woman’s story. A local nonprofit will host a rally in search of answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who died under mysterious circumstances while vacationing in Mexico. Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury,...
Community split on new development coming to Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
A Brand New Food Hall With 12 Unique Food Vendors Is Opening Up In Charlotte
We’re hoping the vendors will be revealed soon. Lintmen’s, an adaptive-reuse project is looking to be Charlotte’s newest cultural hub with the opening of a second food market (after Optimist Hall), opening sometime in 2023. Lintmen’s, which straddles the unique neighborhoods of NoDa, Village Heights, and Optimist Park is also located on the XCLT and the Light Rail, making it a prime spot to easily get to in the city.
Community Link CEO announces retirement
CHARLOTTE – For 20 years, Floyd Davis, Jr. has served as president and CEO of Community Link, a nonprofit that helps people obtain and sustain safe, decent and affordable housing in the Charlotte region. He is retiring at the end of December. The nonprofit’s board of directors has named...
South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97 • Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97.5. Charlotte (28211) • Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5.
Foster Friday: Help Find Cable A Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Cable. Cable is 1 years old and loves people. He’s a happy little guy and he sometimes jumps when he is excited. He’s good with other dogs and really loves to play, so if you have another dog it should be one who also likes to play a lot. He’s in the process of becoming potty-trained and with a little more support, he’ll get there. This sweet little guy can’t wait to love you in his new forever home!
