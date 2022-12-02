Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Memories at Soldier Field

Related
Cameras caught Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel telling Tua Tagovailoa after a bad play: 'I [expletived] that up'
Mike McDaniel is having a great year. In his first season as an NFL head coach, he’s not only got the Miami Dolphins out to an 8-3 start but has developed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into an bonafide MVP candidate. He’s also developed a reputation as an honest, self-aware head...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Passing Bears for No 1 All Time in Wins
Aaron Rodgers continued his mastery of the Chicago Bears as the Green Bay Packers earned a 28-19 victory for the 787th victory in franchise history.
Does Packers WR Christian Watson Feel Unstoppable?
Packers rookie WR Christian Watson has scored eight touchdowns the last four games, including the clincher vs. Chicago.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford goes on IR, likely ending season
The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve Saturday, likely ending his season. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. He has already missed two of the past three games and he now will have to miss at least three additional games. With the defending Super Bowl champions sitting at 3-8, it would make...
Can Ole Miss Build Momentum vs. Familiar Foe in 2022 Texas Bowl?
Rebel fans may be somewhat underwhelmed by their bowl matchup, but this game provides a key opportunity for Lane Kiffin's squad.
NFL Draft Profile: Trey Palmer, Wide Receiver, Nebraska Cornhuskers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Nebraska WR Trey Palmer
No to pro: Jim Harbaugh plans to 'enthusiastically' coach Michigan in 2023
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shot down rumors he was ready to consider the "right opportunity" in the NFL. Harbaugh, 19-1 against Big Ten competition since he took at pay cut to return as Wolverines head coach before the 2021 season, has No. 2-ranked Michigan back in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan beat Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday to earn a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. ...
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) watches the game against the Arizona Cardinals from the sidelines at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on the field prior a game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Drew Brees struck by lightning? Just a marketing ploy
Retired NFL great Drew Brees is just fine and the center of an apparent marketing ploy that had social media humming on Friday. Reports emerged overnight that Brees apparently had been stuck by lightning while filming a promotion for PointsBet USA in Venezuela. Grainy video was posted to Twitter that showed a film crew, with Brees on a television monitor, scurrying about with thunder heard in the background and lightning in the area. After a loud clap of thunder, the video went dark. ...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.newportplaintalk.com
Comments / 0