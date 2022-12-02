ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Fields Goes Through Full Practice

Chances improved the Chicago Bears could have QB Justin Fields back this week against Green Bay after he went through a full practice for the first time since a left shoulder injury.

atozsports.com

Bears lose quarterback for rest of season

The Chicago Bears received some unfortunate news on Friday as head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is undergoing a season-ending oblique surgery. Siemian started in place of the injured Justin Fields in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. He suffered the injury in warmups,...
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers explains why he gave salute to Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls

Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?

The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
247Sports

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams reveals plan for stopping Aaron Rodgers

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are making their annual trek to Soldier Field at a very inopportune time for the Chicago Bears. The Packers have won seven in a row against the Bears, their second-longest winning streak of the series, and Chicago enters this one riding a five-game skid.
The Spun

Chicago Bears Place Quarterback On Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries under center over the past few weeks and it appears that one of their QBs is now going to have to be shut down. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears have placed quarterback Trevor Siemian on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they have signed Nathan Peterman off the practice squad to their active roster.
Drew Brees struck by lightning? Just a marketing ploy

Retired NFL great Drew Brees is just fine and the center of an apparent marketing ploy that had social media humming on Friday. Reports emerged overnight that Brees apparently had been stuck by lightning while filming a promotion for PointsBet USA in Venezuela. Grainy video was posted to Twitter that showed a film crew, with Brees on a television monitor, scurrying about with thunder heard in the background and lightning in the area. After a loud clap of thunder, the video went dark. ...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, 'good chance' season over

A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Sunday night. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, landed on injured reserve and was ruled out for the NFC West game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Asked Sunday night if Stafford was done for the season, McVay said there was a "good chance." ...
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on the field prior a game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Sports Nation

Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick

After a sixth straight loss the best thing the bears can do now is continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that. But what do they do with that pick? Well they have a few interesting options for sure.
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Colts vs Cowboys on SNF

Week 13 on Sunday Night Football features a showdown between Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. December is here and Week 13 means that we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up now that the dust has settled on the regular season. We reevaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
