Making the Call on Letting Justin Fields Play

Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Passing Bears for No 1 All Time in Wins
Aaron Rodgers continued his mastery of the Chicago Bears as the Green Bay Packers earned a 28-19 victory for the 787th victory in franchise history.
Does Packers WR Christian Watson Feel Unstoppable?
Packers rookie WR Christian Watson has scored eight touchdowns the last four games, including the clincher vs. Chicago.
No to pro: Jim Harbaugh plans to 'enthusiastically' coach Michigan in 2023
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shot down rumors he was ready to consider the "right opportunity" in the NFL. Harbaugh, 19-1 against Big Ten competition since he took at pay cut to return as Wolverines head coach before the 2021 season, has No. 2-ranked Michigan back in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan beat Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday to earn a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. ...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, 'good chance' season over
A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Sunday night. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, landed on injured reserve and was ruled out for the NFC West game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Asked Sunday night if Stafford was done for the season, McVay said there was a "good chance." ...
USC QB Caleb Williams plays on after 'popping' hamstring
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, played the last three quarters of the Pac-12 championship game against Utah on Friday despite sustaining a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Williams got hurt on a 59-yard run late in the first quarter on a drive that gave USC a 14-3 lead in Las Vegas. The advantage grew to 17-3 in the second quarter but the Utes (10-3) turned it around and wound up winning 47-24, knocking the fourth-ranked Trojans...
Cameras caught Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel telling Tua Tagovailoa after a bad play: 'I [expletived] that up'
Mike McDaniel is having a great year. In his first season as an NFL head coach, he’s not only got the Miami Dolphins out to an 8-3 start but has developed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into an bonafide MVP candidate. He’s also developed a reputation as an honest, self-aware head...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford goes on IR, likely ending season
The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve Saturday, likely ending his season. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. He has already missed two of the past three games and he now will have to miss at least three additional games. With the defending Super Bowl champions sitting at 3-8, it would make...
Drew Brees struck by lightning? Just a marketing ploy
Retired NFL great Drew Brees is just fine and the center of an apparent marketing ploy that had social media humming on Friday. Reports emerged overnight that Brees apparently had been stuck by lightning while filming a promotion for PointsBet USA in Venezuela. Grainy video was posted to Twitter that showed a film crew, with Brees on a television monitor, scurrying about with thunder heard in the background and lightning in the area. After a loud clap of thunder, the video went dark. ...
Ravens expect QB Lamar Jackson to miss 'days to weeks'
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is out, but his season is not over. Jackson sprained his left knee in the first quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the injury is not season-ending. "It's a knee, but it's not a season-ending type of knee (injury)," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be a number of days to weeks. We'll see. We'll see if he can go back...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) carted off, out for game vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room after the team's opening drive Sunday with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was initially listed as questionable to return, but the Niners downgraded him to out during the second quarter. The injury adds to the quarterback concerns for the 49ers, who lost Trey Lance for the season during San Francisco's second game. Lance subsequently underwent surgery for his own...
Bills shut down Patriots' offense in one-sided win
Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass., in a rematch of an AFC wild-card game last season. Allen completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards to lead the Bills (9-3) to their third straight win. James Cook rushed for a game-high 64 yards on 14 carries, and Stefon Diggs had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. ...
Bears and Packers: Who Wins and Why
The Chicago Bears see something different as they run up against a Green Bay Packers team with problems, and both teams are using injured quarterbacks.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Rams QB Matthew Stafford clears concussion protocol, will sit vs. Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol but will sit out Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Sean McVay said on Friday. It will be the second consecutive game and third this season that Stafford misses. John Wolford will start at quarterback against Seattle and Bryce Perkins will be the backup. ...
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
402
Followers
3K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.https://www.greenevillesun.com/
Comments / 0