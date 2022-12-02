ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookie of Month Christian Watson on Touchdown vs. Eagles

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson, the reigning NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month, detailed his touchdown vs. the Eagles.

