Rookie of Month Christian Watson on Touchdown vs. Eagles

Related
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Packers rookie Christian Watson catches another touchdown pass, cuts into Bears lead
The Green Bay Packers desperately needed a big play to end the first half in Chicago, and rookie Christian Watson was up to the task. On fourth down and the Packers trailing 16-3 late in the second quarter, Watson uncovered on an extended play and made a 14-yard touchdown catch from Aaron Rodgers to pull the Packers to within six points of the Bears going into halftime.
College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game
College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
Cameras caught Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel telling Tua Tagovailoa after a bad play: 'I [expletived] that up'
Mike McDaniel is having a great year. In his first season as an NFL head coach, he’s not only got the Miami Dolphins out to an 8-3 start but has developed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into an bonafide MVP candidate. He’s also developed a reputation as an honest, self-aware head...
The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers reminds fans in Chicago that he's 'still here' after the Packers' comeback win over the Bears
Aaron Rodgers gives his postgame interview after the Green Bay Packers' win over the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers reminds Chicago fans that "I'm still here."
Does Packers WR Christian Watson Feel Unstoppable?
Packers rookie WR Christian Watson has scored eight touchdowns the last four games, including the clincher vs. Chicago.
What we learned as Bears blow early lead in 28-19 loss vs. Packers
CHICAGO – Justin Fields' return Sunday against the Green Bay Packers gave the Bears a massive injection of energy. But it wasn't enough to hand their NFC North rivals a loss at Soldier Field. The Bears jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the first half behind some typical...
Can Ole Miss Build Momentum vs. Familiar Foe in 2022 Texas Bowl?
Rebel fans may be somewhat underwhelmed by their bowl matchup, but this game provides a key opportunity for Lane Kiffin's squad.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, 'good chance' season over
A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Sunday night. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, landed on injured reserve and was ruled out for the NFC West game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Asked Sunday night if Stafford was done for the season, McVay said there was a "good chance." ...
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on the field prior a game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on New-Look Bears Defense
The Green Bay Packers will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Chicago defense will not have several familiar defensive standouts.
Packers inactives for Week 13 vs. Bears
WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) OT David Bakhtiari (appendectomy) DL Jonathan Ford (healthy scratch) De’Vondre Campbell will return after missing four games. He injured his knee in Buffalo. Doubs, who was questionable, will miss his fourth straight game. His return will come after the bye. Bakhtiari had an appendectomy this...
Drew Brees struck by lightning? Just a marketing ploy
Retired NFL great Drew Brees is just fine and the center of an apparent marketing ploy that had social media humming on Friday. Reports emerged overnight that Brees apparently had been stuck by lightning while filming a promotion for PointsBet USA in Venezuela. Grainy video was posted to Twitter that showed a film crew, with Brees on a television monitor, scurrying about with thunder heard in the background and lightning in the area. After a loud clap of thunder, the video went dark. ...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 13 vs. Bears
The first step to winning five straight games to end the 2022 season must come Sunday at Soldier Field when the Green Bay Packers (4-8) take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-9). Can the Packers go into the bye week on a high note?. Here’s how the staff...
saturdaytradition.com
De'Vondre Campbell has injury designation set by Green Bay Packers heading into Week 13
De’Vondre Campbell might not be playing in Sunday’s game based on the Green Bay Packers’ injury report. The Packers are 4-8 following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Campbell appeared on the injury report Friday and is officially listed as questionable by the team.
The Greeneville Sun
402
Followers
3K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.https://www.greenevillesun.com/
Comments / 0