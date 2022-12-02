Rookie of Month Christian Watson on Touchdown vs. Eagles

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Panthers release QB Baker Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers waived erstwhile starting quarterback Baker Mayfield at his request on Monday. Mayfield will hit the waiver wire later in the day, and positioning for the former No. 1 overall pick could be intriguing with subplots aplenty. The move comes as the Panthers (4-8) come out of their bye week. The Panthers play...
Does Packers WR Christian Watson Feel Unstoppable?
Packers rookie WR Christian Watson has scored eight touchdowns the last four games, including the clincher vs. Chicago.
Was Packers WR Christian Watson 'Raw' Coming Out of North Dakota State?
Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson scored two more touchdowns vs. Chicago on Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Passing Bears for No 1 All Time in Wins
Aaron Rodgers continued his mastery of the Chicago Bears as the Green Bay Packers earned a 28-19 victory for the 787th victory in franchise history.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Victory at Bears
"It was pretty inconsistent for a lot of the game," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after winning at the Bears.
Brady completes comeback, downs Saints on MNF
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came back from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The loss was the Saints' second consecutive and dropped them to 4-9 going into their bye week. The Buccaneers improved to 6-6 and kept them atop of the NFC South. The Saints led 16-3 with 5:21 to play when Tom Brady went to work, leading...
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba declares for draft
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba declared for the NFL draft on Monday after he was ruled out of the College Football Playoff with the hamstring injury that sidelined him for most of the season. The preseason All-American sustained the injury in the season opener and played just parts of two games after that. "I want to be out there competing with my brothers more than anything," Smith-Njigba told ESPN...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) carted off, out for game vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room after the team's opening drive Sunday with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was initially listed as questionable to return, but the Niners downgraded him to out during the second quarter. The injury adds to the quarterback concerns for the 49ers, who lost Trey Lance for the season during San Francisco's second game. Lance subsequently underwent surgery for his own...
NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares for the snap against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Arthur Smith: ‘Every position’ to be evaluated entering Falcons’ bye
Following a 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith made it known that all positions, including quarterback, would be evaluated entering the team's bye week. Just a few weeks ago, Smith said "nothing's changed" when asked if he'd consider a switch from Marcus Mariota to rookie Desmond Ridder behind center. During Monday's press conference, Smith said "we are still working through that" when asked about the quarterback situation....
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs past Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) for a first down in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) watches from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
