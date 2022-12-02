Rookie of Month Christian Watson on Touchdown vs. Eagles

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba declared for the NFL draft on Monday after he was ruled out of the College Football Playoff with the hamstring injury that sidelined him for most of the season. The preseason All-American sustained the injury in the season opener and played just parts of two games after that. "I want to be out there competing with my brothers more than anything," Smith-Njigba told ESPN...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO