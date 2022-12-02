ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Connection

What Should The Packers Do At QB?

The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0Edh_0jV02UJP00

Kevin and Donnie discuss what they believe the Green Bay Packers should do at quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Connection

Rams QB Matthew Stafford goes on IR, likely ending season

The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve Saturday, likely ending his season. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. He has already missed two of the past three games and he now will have to miss at least three additional games. With the defending Super Bowl champions sitting at 3-8, it would make...
The Connection

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) watches the game against the Arizona Cardinals from the sidelines at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection

NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection

Drew Brees struck by lightning? Just a marketing ploy

Retired NFL great Drew Brees is just fine and the center of an apparent marketing ploy that had social media humming on Friday. Reports emerged overnight that Brees apparently had been stuck by lightning while filming a promotion for PointsBet USA in Venezuela. Grainy video was posted to Twitter that showed a film crew, with Brees on a television monitor, scurrying about with thunder heard in the background and lightning in the area. After a loud clap of thunder, the video went dark. ...
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
412
Followers
3K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy