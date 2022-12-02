Rookie of Month Christian Watson on Touchdown vs. Eagles

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Does Packers WR Christian Watson Feel Unstoppable?
Packers rookie WR Christian Watson has scored eight touchdowns the last four games, including the clincher vs. Chicago.
Was Packers WR Christian Watson 'Raw' Coming Out of North Dakota State?
Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson scored two more touchdowns vs. Chicago on Sunday.
Would Rising Christian Watson Entice Aaron Rodgers Back for 2023?
Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Packers for 2023, and would the rise of Christian Watson help entice him back?
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Passing Bears for No 1 All Time in Wins
Aaron Rodgers continued his mastery of the Chicago Bears as the Green Bay Packers earned a 28-19 victory for the 787th victory in franchise history.
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle) to have tests
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III will have tests on his "jammed" ankle Monday, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed. Walker injured his right ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's 27-23 road win against the Los Angeles Rams. He was hurt while being pushed out of bounds for no gain after taking a pitch at the Rams' 4-yard line, ending his day with three carries for 36 yards. Walker has rushed for 649 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games (seven starts), adding 19 receptions for 116 yards. The Seahawks (7-5) drafted Walker in the second round (41st overall) out of Michigan State. --Field Level Media
NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) watches from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers release QB Baker Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers waived erstwhile starting quarterback Baker Mayfield at his request on Monday. Mayfield will hit the waiver wire later in the day, and positioning for the former No. 1 overall pick could be intriguing with subplots aplenty. The move comes as the Panthers (4-8) come out of their bye week. The Panthers play...
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba declares for draft
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba declared for the NFL draft on Monday after he was ruled out of the College Football Playoff with the hamstring injury that sidelined him for most of the season. The preseason All-American sustained the injury in the season opener and played just parts of two games after that. "I want to be out there competing with my brothers more than anything," Smith-Njigba told ESPN...
Arthur Smith: ‘Every position’ to be evaluated entering Falcons’ bye
Following a 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith made it known that all positions, including quarterback, would be evaluated entering the team's bye week. Just a few weeks ago, Smith said "nothing's changed" when asked if he'd consider a switch from Marcus Mariota to rookie Desmond Ridder behind center. During Monday's press conference, Smith said "we are still working through that" when asked about the quarterback situation....
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Victory at Bears
"It was pretty inconsistent for a lot of the game," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after winning at the Bears.
NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares for the snap against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
49ers' Super Bowl odds skyrocket minus Jimmy Garoppolo
History doesn't look kindly upon third-string rookie quarterbacks making strong Super Bowl runs. Neither do sportsbooks. The San Francisco 49ers' odds of winning the Super Bowl skyrocketed after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot injury on Sunday. With rookie seventh-rounder Brock Purdy now at the helm of the offense, the 49ers saw their odds of winning...
