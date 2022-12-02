Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Memories at Soldier Field

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Passing Bears for No 1 All Time in Wins
Aaron Rodgers continued his mastery of the Chicago Bears as the Green Bay Packers earned a 28-19 victory for the 787th victory in franchise history.
Photos: Packers beat Bears at Soldier Field
Green Bay's record rises to 5-8 after the 28-19 victory over Chicago.
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Would Rising Christian Watson Entice Aaron Rodgers Back for 2023?
Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Packers for 2023, and would the rise of Christian Watson help entice him back?
Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers
The Los Angeles Rams claimed recently waived quarterback Baker Mayfield, the team announced.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Victory at Bears
"It was pretty inconsistent for a lot of the game," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after winning at the Bears.
Was Packers WR Christian Watson 'Raw' Coming Out of North Dakota State?
Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson scored two more touchdowns vs. Chicago on Sunday.
NFL power rankings: Cowboys surge toward the top after dominant win
There are three NFC teams on top of the NFL power rankings in Week 14 with the Kansas City Chiefs lurking in the wings. How do the rankings play out?
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Jets QB Zach Wilson will be inactive again in Week 14
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be inactive for a third straight game in Week 14, but head coach Robert Saleh said Monday the plan is for Wilson to play again this season. Mike White is QB1 and will be backed up by Joe Flacco this week against the Buffalo Bills. White is 1-1 since taking over the starting role from Wilson. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears in...
No to pro: Jim Harbaugh plans to 'enthusiastically' coach Michigan in 2023
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shot down rumors he was ready to consider the "right opportunity" in the NFL. Harbaugh, 19-1 against Big Ten competition since he took at pay cut to return as Wolverines head coach before the 2021 season, has No. 2-ranked Michigan back in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan beat Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday to earn a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. ...
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No deal, but Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. vow to keep talking
Odell Beckham Jr. ended his multi-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys without a contract on Tuesday. ESPN reported the Cowboys doubt Beckham is completely recovered from the torn left ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl after the 30-year-old wide receiver met with team physicians on Monday. According to the report, the concern is specific to when Beckham might be available to play before mid-January, or even until the 2023 season. ...
Syndication: The Record
New York Jets quarterbacks Zach Wilson, left, and Mike White signal to receivers during warmups at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Jax
